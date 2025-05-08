Anthrologic and NinjaCat Partner to Deliver Agentic AI Solutions for Fortune 500 Marketers

With agentic AI solutions, large marketing teams can streamline operations and unlock smarter decision-making at scale

NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NinjaCat, the AI-enabled data and analytics platform made for marketing, today announced a strategic partnership with Anthrologic, a leader in deploying AI agents to streamline marketing operations. This collaboration aims to deliver advanced agentic AI solutions tailored specifically for Fortune 500 marketing teams.

To stay competitive amid the rapid adoption of AI by smaller and midsize businesses, global enterprises are increasingly seeking AI solutions designed to meet the complexity of operating at scale. For marketers within these organizations, agentic AI is key to streamlining operations, modernizing infrastructure, and refocusing efforts on strategic initiatives with global impact. By integrating Anthrologic's deep operational expertise in data modernization and AI strategy with NinjaCat's enterprise-grade data and analytics platform, the partnership delivers intelligent AI agents built for enterprise complexity. These agents automate routine tasks, optimize ad spend, and generate actionable insights, all powered by NinjaCat's centralized marketing data cloud platform.

"Partnering with Anthrologic allows us to extend our AI capabilities to meet the unique needs of Fortune 500 companies," stated Paul Deraval, CEO of NinjaCat. "Together, we're creating solutions that transform marketing operations, making them more agile, data-driven, and effective."

By bringing together Anthrologic's proven track record in AI deployment and workflow transformation with NinjaCat's purpose-built platform for marketing performance, this partnership ensures operational alignment with the scale and complexity of Fortune 500 organizations. NinjaCat's specialized AI agents are designed to plug into existing enterprise data ecosystems, enabling seamless integration, rapid automation of high-volume marketing tasks, and delivery of insights that help global teams act faster, smarter, and with greater strategic impact.

Tyler Pietz, CEO and Founder of Anthrologic, added, "Our collaboration with NinjaCat represents a significant step forward in empowering large-scale marketing teams with AI-driven solutions. By combining our expertise, we can now deliver AI agents that not only automate tasks but also provide strategic insights, enabling marketers to drive growth and efficiency."

This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to advancing the role of AI in marketing, providing enterprise-level solutions that address the evolving challenges faced by large organizations.

To learn more about the impact of NinjaCat and Anthrologic's partnership on enterprise marketing teams, click here.

About NinjaCat

NinjaCat is the leading Enterprise Data & AI Platform for Marketing, transforming how brands, agencies, and media companies harness data and AI to drive marketing performance. Through our enterprise-grade data cloud, marketers can unify fragmented data and eliminate data silos, enabling AI-powered insights, automation, and decision-making at scale. Trusted by top marketing teams, NinjaCat powers over 150,000 automated reports monthly, monitoring $4 billion in media spend annually. Learn more at www.ninjacat.io.

About Anthrologic

Anthrologic is a team of seasoned marketing and data experts on a mission to help global brands unlock the true potential of AI. They blend deep operational know-how with cutting-edge AI strategies to deliver real solutions that modernize data, humanize technology, and revolutionize marketing for the AI era.

