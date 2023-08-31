Anti-Aging Expert Dr. David Suarez Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Dr. Suarez knew that there had to be a better solution for overall health and founded Pure Wellness Medical. Tweet this

He attended Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in September of 2000. Dr. David Suarez has been a board-certified general surgeon since 2013; he completed his general cosmetic surgery fellowship in June of 2012. In 2009, Dr. Suarez took his first course in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, and his life changed forever. He is also a master injector, traveling around the world sharing his knowledge, learning, and teaching from the world's top injectors through Full Face Academy in Colombia. He has certifications in Hormone Replacement Therapy, Weight Loss, Regenerative Medicine, IV Nutrition, Ozone Therapy, Sexual Health, and Pain Relief.

Dr. Suarez knew that there had to be a better solution for overall health and founded Pure Wellness Medical where they Optimize your Health, Mind, Body, and Spirit using integrative and regenerative medicine, life mastery coaching, in addition to programs, workshops, courses, and retreats.

Dr. David Suarez is a published author, podcaster, Top Doctor 2023, board-certified recovering surgeon, and an integrative, anti-aging, and regenerative medicine specialist. He has a unique ability to combine spirituality, health, mind, body, and spirit while helping you achieve your dreams and help others.

Learn more about Dr. David Suarez by visiting:

https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-david-suarez/

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

Media Contact

Brooke Klaiman, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, 5612122126, [email protected], https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

SOURCE Haute Beauty by Haute Living