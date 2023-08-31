Anti-Aging Expert Dr. David Suarez Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Dr. David Suarez joins the Haute Beauty Network as an anti-aging expert representing the Boca Raton, FL market.
BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. David Suarez was born in Brooklyn and raised in Staten Island, New York. His mother was from Brooklyn, and her family was from Austria and Russia. His father's entire family was born in Puerto Rico, except for his dad, who was born in Manhattan. Dr. David Suarez's mother was an atheist but Jewish by culture, and his father was a non-practicing Catholic; therefore, he was brought up with no religion in his household. His only exposure to religion was when he would go to a Roman Catholic church with his Italian friends. Through trials and tribulations and going through life's darkest times, Dr. David Suarez's faith grew stronger and stronger. Now he is led by his faith which is integral to his family, health, happiness, life, and success. He grew up with sickness in his family. His maternal grandmother died of a recurrence of breast cancer and his maternal grandfather died of complications of old age, poor circulation, and multiple sclerosis. His father who was healthy his entire life died of surgical complications of a metastatic colon cancer resection surgery with additional surgery to cut out part of his liver in 2013. His mother died of medication complications 2 years later. He always knew that people could get sick and be treated with more dignity than his relatives.
Dr. David Suarez was always an athlete but due to his small stature, his mother did not allow him to play organized football until he was in 8th grade and 125 lbs. After high school football, Dr. Suarez started to play semi-professional football and did so for seven years until he injured his left knee. He now knew that he would never play football for the National Football League, and he needed to make some life changes and go back to college.
He attended Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in September of 2000. Dr. David Suarez has been a board-certified general surgeon since 2013; he completed his general cosmetic surgery fellowship in June of 2012. In 2009, Dr. Suarez took his first course in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, and his life changed forever. He is also a master injector, traveling around the world sharing his knowledge, learning, and teaching from the world's top injectors through Full Face Academy in Colombia. He has certifications in Hormone Replacement Therapy, Weight Loss, Regenerative Medicine, IV Nutrition, Ozone Therapy, Sexual Health, and Pain Relief.
Dr. Suarez knew that there had to be a better solution for overall health and founded Pure Wellness Medical where they Optimize your Health, Mind, Body, and Spirit using integrative and regenerative medicine, life mastery coaching, in addition to programs, workshops, courses, and retreats.
Dr. David Suarez is a published author, podcaster, Top Doctor 2023, board-certified recovering surgeon, and an integrative, anti-aging, and regenerative medicine specialist. He has a unique ability to combine spirituality, health, mind, body, and spirit while helping you achieve your dreams and help others.
Learn more about Dr. David Suarez by visiting:
https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-david-suarez/
ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:
Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.
For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/
Media Contact
Brooke Klaiman, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, 5612122126, [email protected], https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/
SOURCE Haute Beauty by Haute Living
Share this article