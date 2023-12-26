Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative Selects InetSoft for Data Visualization

Cites exploratory and predictive potential as reason for selection

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InetSoft Technology, a pioneer in data intelligence, analytics, and reporting, announced that the Anti Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative has selected InetSoft's BI technology, for interactive dashboards.

Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative, is a 501(c)3 US-based nonprofit which aims to disrupt the market of human trafficking, child exploitation, and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through the advancement of prevention, detection, investigation, and reporting mechanisms.

Their mission centers around following the money to fight slavery by collecting fact-based data to address the highly challenging and dynamic nature of cybercrimes in human trafficking, modern slavery, and child sex abuse material, to identify and profile potential traffickers. They work with open-source data that is collected using a proprietary data collection process targeting risk areas for trafficking and exploitation.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative was looking was looking to visualize the connections between money and human trafficking, making the discoveries real and promoting proactive measures to detect these connections in industries prior to them becoming a real threat.

"InetSoft's BI tool was needed to communicate murky discoveries in a visual way," expresses Christopher Kemp, Director of Enterprise Operations at Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative. "When we identify that a specific business type has matches to escort advertisements through an email address or phone number, we can use interactive dashboards to display those connections."

"InetSoft's intuitive data visualization tools can help any kind of organization be more proactive," expresses Mark Flaherty, CMO at InetSoft. "And with granular data security down to the cell level, it suits use cases with the most sensitive kinds of data."

InetSoft's Style Intelligence is a data intelligence platform. At its foundation is a powerful data mashup engine that enables fast and flexible transformation of data from disparate sources, which can either supplement or obviate a data warehouse solution. At the development level, a unified interface allows for easy and advanced data manipulation and design of interactive dashboards, and visual analyses. At the consumption level, self-service is maximized for a range of users, from casual business or consumer-type browsers, to power users and data scientists. As a cloud-ready, fully scalable enterprise-grade platform with granular security, multi-tenancy support, and multiple integration points, it serves both enterprises and solution providers. In either environment, ease of deployment and ease of use are chief development principles that help lower the time investment and total cost of ownership - and make the solution attractive to organizations of any size, with or without BI expertise.

About InetSoft

InetSoft delivers easy, agile, and robust business intelligence software that makes it possible for organizations and solution providers of all sizes to deploy or embed full-featured business intelligence solutions. At the core of the platform is a data mashup and transformation engine that can preclude the need for data warehouse and data preparation expenses. Application highlights include visually-compelling interactive dashboards, pixel-perfect production reporting, and machine learning functionality accessible to non-data scientists. All of these capabilities combine to allow a maximum degree of self-service that benefits the average business user, the IT administrator, and the developer. InetSoft's solutions have been deployed at over 5,000 organizations worldwide, including 25% of Fortune 500 companies, spanning all types of industries.

About Anti Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative

