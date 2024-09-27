Anti-inflammatory drug shows potential as disease-modifying therapy for Parkinson's disease

"It's exciting to see new studies that repurpose cancer drugs for disease-modifying therapies in neurodegeneration." Post this

Bhatt et al. investigated the use of nibrozetone as a disease-modifying therapy for PD by evaluating its therapeutic efficacy in several PD animal models. A once-daily dose of nibrozetone was shown to reduce inflammasome activation, induce activation of the neuroprotective NRF2 pathway, and improve motor deficits and dopaminergic degeneration.

"The findings in the abstract seem promising with regards to targeting NLRP3 in two models of dopaminergic neurodegeneration," said Malú G. Tansey, professor of neuroscience at University of Florida. "Specifically, the compound seems to have high potency with once-a-day dosing. The novelty of the compound is that it simultaneously inhibits NLRP3 and activates the antioxidant factor Nrf2, and that dual mechanism of action may be more effective than each alone. Overall, it's exciting to see new studies that repurpose cancer drugs for disease-modifying therapies in neurodegeneration."

Full text of this abstract are available at mdsabstracts.org (Reference #804).

About the 2024 MDS International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders

The MDS International Congress is the premier annual event to advance the clinical and scientific discipline of Movement Disorders, including Parkinson's disease. Convening thousands of leading clinicians, scientists and other health professionals from around the globe, the International Congress will introduce more than 1,800 scientific abstracts and provide a forum for education and collaboration on latest research findings and state-of-the-art treatment options. Learn more at http://www.mdscongress.org.

About the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society:

(MDS), an international society of more than 11,000 clinicians, scientists, and other healthcare professionals, is dedicated to improving patient care through education and research. For more information about MDS, visit http://www.movementdisorders.org

Media Contact

Shea Higgins, International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society, +1 (414) 276-2145, [email protected]g, movementdisorders.org

Twitter

SOURCE International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society