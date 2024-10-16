Antibody-Drug Conjugates: Bridging Precision and Potency in Oncology, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar will also highlight the critical role of multi-omics approaches in the development of ADCs. Post this

Attendees will gain key insights into how cutting-edge preclinical models, such as patient-derived xenografts (PDX) and 3D organoids, can more accurately reflect human tumor biology and resistance mechanisms. By integrating these models into the drug development process, researchers can gain a deeper understanding of ADCs' efficacy, optimize therapeutic design and accelerate the transition from preclinical to clinical stages.

This webinar will also highlight the critical role of multi-omics approaches in the development of ADCs. Advanced bioinformatics tools, combined with proteomics and genomics data, allow for the identification of potential biomarkers, enabling precise patient stratification and enhancing clinical trial success. This data-driven approach not only improves therapeutic outcomes of ADCs but also opens up new avenues for personalized medicine.

Peng Wang, PhD will also discuss strategies for target and indication identification, focusing on how ADCs can be effectively combined with immuno-oncology therapies. These combination strategies are becoming increasingly important in the fight against cancer, as they offer the potential to overcome resistance and enhance the overall therapeutic effect. Dr. Wang will share real-world examples of how these approaches are being applied in current drug development pipelines, offering valuable insights for pharmaceutical and biotech professionals.

Whether you're interested in early-stage ADCs' discovery, preclinical evaluation or clinical trial design, this webinar will provide actionable knowledge to help overcome key challenges and accelerate the development of novel ADC-based therapies.

Register for this webinar today to understand how innovative preclinical models and advanced multi-omics approaches can enhance the development of ADCs, streamline clinical success and unlock the potential for personalized cancer treatments. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from industry experts and stay at the forefront of oncology drug development!

Join Peng Wang, PhD, Executive Director, Scientific Operations, Crown Bioscience, for the live webinar on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 9am EDT (2pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Antibody-Drug Conjugates: Bridging Precision and Potency in Oncology.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks