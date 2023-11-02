Antibody-Drug Conjugates: IP and R&D Trends to Inform Innovation, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The ADC research landscape is rapidly evolving, driven by advancements in antibody engineering, linker technology, payload development and diversification and more. Post this

Join this webinar to gain insights into the latest trends in antibody-drug conjugate innovation and the complications of understanding the IP landscape in this area. The experts will highlight the critical importance of staying up to date with evolving research and development (R&D) trends and patent filings to determine freedom to operate, protect complex innovations and maximize return on investment (ROI).

Join experts from CAS, Janet Sasso, Information Scientist; and Natalia Nekrasova, IP Search Analyst, for the live webinar on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 10am PST (1pm EST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Antibody-Drug Conjugates: IP and R&D Trends to Inform Innovation.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks