Antibody-Drug Conjugates: IP and R&D Trends to Inform Innovation, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the evolving global research and intellectual property (IP) landscape of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Attendees will learn about the unique challenges of developing ADC therapeutics, understanding the competitive landscape and complex patent claims for related technologies. The featured speakers will discuss strategies for a comprehensive IP search to inform investment and protect innovations. Attendees will gain insights into how CAS content and solutions can enable innovators and IP professionals.
TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover a groundbreaking webinar delving into advancements in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and related patent filings. Antibody-drug conjugates are among the most promising drug classes in oncology. The ADC research landscape is rapidly evolving, driven by advancements in antibody engineering, linker technology, payload development and diversification and more.
Rapid advancements in antibody-drug conjugates research, increasing commercial investment and expanding diversity of non-cancer disease applications are reshaping the future promise of ADCs. However, they also present challenges for innovators and drug developers seeking to understand the complex and competitive intellectual property (IP) landscape.
Join this webinar to gain insights into the latest trends in antibody-drug conjugate innovation and the complications of understanding the IP landscape in this area. The experts will highlight the critical importance of staying up to date with evolving research and development (R&D) trends and patent filings to determine freedom to operate, protect complex innovations and maximize return on investment (ROI).
Join experts from CAS, Janet Sasso, Information Scientist; and Natalia Nekrasova, IP Search Analyst, for the live webinar on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 10am PST (1pm EST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Antibody-Drug Conjugates: IP and R&D Trends to Inform Innovation.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article