Antibody-Drug Conjugates: Next-Generation Linker Technology for IND Submissions, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The featured experts will explore key considerations when designing and developing a bioconjugate or ADC and the impactful role that linker technologies play in accelerating and de-risking the development process to the IND submission stage.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into designing and developing a bioconjugate or ADC and the impactful role of linker technologies in accelerating and de-risking the development process.

Join experts from Abzena, Dr. Petra Dieterich, SVP and Scientific Leader; and Dr. Nicolas Camper, Sr. Director of Bioconjugation Chemistry, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 11:30am EDT (4:30pm CET).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Antibody-Drug Conjugates: Next-Generation Linker Technology for IND Submissions.

