Antibody-Drug Conjugates: Next-Generation Linker Technology for IND Submissions, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into designing and developing a bioconjugate or antibody-drug conjugates (ADC). Attendees will learn about the impactful role of linker technologies in accelerating and de-risking the development process. The featured speakers will discuss how to maximize payload potential via site-specific conjugation. Based on case studies, the speakers will also provide insights into topics such as oligonucleotide design and development, ADC to good manufacturing practice (GMP) requirements and the overall application of developability for ADC lead candidate selection.
TORONTO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Progressing new bioconjugates or antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) forward from discovery to the investigational new drug (IND) submission stage can be a challenging and cumbersome process. The complexity of drug design as well as the extensive technical, safety, stability and scalability challenges — especially when it comes to the linker — makes it incredibly difficult for developers to navigate the development pathway with speed and ease while still ensuring an effective, high-quality product.
In this webinar, the featured experts will explore key considerations when designing and developing a bioconjugate or ADC and the impactful role that linker technologies play in accelerating and de-risking the development process to the IND submission stage. Based on case studies, the experts will also provide insights into topics such as oligonucleotide design and development, ADC to good manufacturing practice (GMP) requirements and the overall application of developability for ADC lead candidate selection.
Register for this webinar today to gain insights into designing and developing a bioconjugate or ADC and the impactful role of linker technologies in accelerating and de-risking the development process.
Join experts from Abzena, Dr. Petra Dieterich, SVP and Scientific Leader; and Dr. Nicolas Camper, Sr. Director of Bioconjugation Chemistry, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 11:30am EDT (4:30pm CET).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Antibody-Drug Conjugates: Next-Generation Linker Technology for IND Submissions.
