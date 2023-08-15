Antibody Drug Discovery: From Target Validation to Candidate Selection, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain an overview of the antibody discovery process highlighting the critical steps involved in developing effective antibody-based therapeutics. The audience will be guided through the different stages of antibody drug discovery, shedding light on the latest advancements, methodologies and challenges encountered along the way. Register now to learn best practices for target identification, screening, lead selection and in vivo safety and efficacy.

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This webinar will provide an overview of the antibody discovery process highlighting the critical steps involved in developing effective antibody-based therapeutics. The goal is to guide the audience through the different stages of antibody drug discovery, shedding light on the latest advancements, methodologies and challenges encountered along the way. In addition, the webinar will cover Benchling's Antibody Solution Accelerator, a set of ready-to-use configurations necessary to capture the process of drug discovery.