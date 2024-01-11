Anticipation Builds for Ecommerce Experience Evolution with Speaker Announcements and Strong Sponsorship Backing

The annual EEE Miami conference will gather professionals in the digital commerce space for a full day of insights and networking. The exclusive event will be headlined by Daymond John from 'Shark Tank' and is sponsored by leading ecommerce companies, including Shopify Plus, Recharge, and Klaviyo.
MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ecommerce Experience Evolution (EEE Miami), an annual boutique ecommerce conference hosted by Absolute Web, will take place at the EAST Miami Hotel on February 22nd, 2024. This exclusive event will bring together ecommerce experts, executives, and entrepreneurs from across the country for a full day of industry insights and networking opportunities.
EEE Miami will feature keynotes, panels, and fireside chats with established industry voices, including Ezra Firestone, Founder of Boom! By Cindy Joseph; Jim Hamel, CEO of Swanson; Tero Isokauppila, CEO and Founder of Four Sigmatic; Amanda Kwasniewicz, VP of Love Wellness, and many more. The conference will also be headlined by Daymond John, a renowned entrepreneur, investor, and star of ABC's hit show 'Shark Tank.'
The Conference Agenda
The EEE Miami agenda is thoughtfully curated to focus on the pressing challenges and opportunities currently facing ecommerce professionals as well as trends, strategies, and technologies shaping the future of online retail. Attendees can expect deep dives into topics such as:
- Who, What, Where, When, and Why: Talking to Customers When It Matters
- Creating a Connected Customer Experience Across All Channels
- Revolutionizing Personalized Commerce: The Future Path for Sustainable Ecommerce Growth
- Catalysts in The New Enterprise: The Framebridge Case Study
- The Future of Commerce
- Navigating The Future of Omnichannel Commerce
- Profit First: How To Thrive During A Recession
- Driving Customer Loyalty Through Subscriptions
- Swanson's Strategic Pivot to Profitable Growth Post-Pandemic
- Igniting Ecommerce Success: A Fireside Chat with Daymond John
This year's conference also features an impressive lineup of sponsors including Shopify Plus, Recharge, Feedonomics, Retention, Klaviyo, Inveterate, Netsuite, Gorgias, Buy with Prime, Signifyd, and more. Each of these companies will be on-site to answer questions and share their industry expertise and solutions for long-term growth.
"We're excited to unveil the third edition of EEE Miami," said Sergiu Tabaran, COO of Absolute Web. "Our gratitude extends to all of the top-tier companies sponsoring the event. Their commitment enhances the caliber of our conference and underscores the energetic and optimistic outlook of the ecommerce sector."
For more information about EEE Miami and to register for the event, please visit the official conference website at https://eeemiami.com/.
