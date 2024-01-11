Anticipation Builds for Ecommerce Experience Evolution with Speaker Announcements and Strong Sponsorship Backing

"We're excited to unveil the third edition of EEE Miami," said Sergiu Tabaran, COO of Absolute Web. "Our gratitude extends to all of our top-tier sponsors. Their commitment enhances the caliber of our conference and solidly underscores the energetic and optimistic outlook of the ecommerce sector." Post this

The Conference Agenda

The EEE Miami agenda is thoughtfully curated to focus on the pressing challenges and opportunities currently facing ecommerce professionals as well as trends, strategies, and technologies shaping the future of online retail. Attendees can expect deep dives into topics such as:

Who, What, Where, When, and Why: Talking to Customers When It Matters

Creating a Connected Customer Experience Across All Channels

Revolutionizing Personalized Commerce: The Future Path for Sustainable Ecommerce Growth

Catalysts in The New Enterprise: The Framebridge Case Study

The Future of Commerce

Navigating The Future of Omnichannel Commerce

Profit First: How To Thrive During A Recession

Driving Customer Loyalty Through Subscriptions

Swanson's Strategic Pivot to Profitable Growth Post-Pandemic

Igniting Ecommerce Success: A Fireside Chat with Daymond John

This year's conference also features an impressive lineup of sponsors including Shopify Plus, Recharge, Feedonomics, Retention, Klaviyo, Inveterate, Netsuite, Gorgias, Buy with Prime, Signifyd, and more. Each of these companies will be on-site to answer questions and share their industry expertise and solutions for long-term growth.

"We're excited to unveil the third edition of EEE Miami," said Sergiu Tabaran, COO of Absolute Web. "Our gratitude extends to all of the top-tier companies sponsoring the event. Their commitment enhances the caliber of our conference and underscores the energetic and optimistic outlook of the ecommerce sector."

For more information about EEE Miami and to register for the event, please visit the official conference website at https://eeemiami.com/.

About Absolute Web

Absolute Web is a full-service agency with strong abilities in eCommerce development and management as well as marketing, design, creative, and content production. Based in Miami, with additional offices throughout the United States and Europe, we specialize in the custom development of eCommerce solutions on Magento, Shopify, and BigCommerce platforms, as well as fully custom web development projects.

