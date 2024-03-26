Antidote and Melanoma Research Alliance join forces to enhance clinical trial search for people impacted by melanoma

These advancements underscore Antidote and MRA's unwavering commitment to improving the clinical trial search experience for patients and caregivers impacted by melanoma. Post this

Through ongoing collaboration, Antidote and MRA have implemented significant improvements to the Clinical Trial Navigator, ensuring that it remains a valuable resource for the melanoma community. The platform enhancements announced today encompass a user flow tailored to individual responses, expanded capabilities addressing questions about rare melanoma subtypes, inquiries about previous and forthcoming treatments and therapies, and nuanced input options for individuals in earlier disease stages. The standardized question flow, jointly developed with MRA, will generate more patient-reported data, facilitating more precise matching for existing and newly added clinical trials on ClinicalTrials.gov.

In the United States, melanoma is one of the most common types of cancer, and it is estimated that more than 1.4 million people live with the condition. Despite the rates of other types of cancer decreasing, melanoma's prevalence has tripled in the past three decades, and an estimated 100,000 people will be diagnosed with invasive melanoma this year.

"We have seen incredible progress over the last decade with 17 new drugs receiving FDA approval in melanoma, changing what it means to be diagnosed with and treated for this disease. None of that progress is possible, however, without the patients who enroll in clinical trials," said Dr. Marc Hurlbert, Chief Executive Officer for MRA. "As always, there is still more research to be done for those who do not benefit from the latest advances. We are thrilled to announce these improvements to Antidote Match™ and remain committed to being a guiding source of information for patients and caregivers seeking cutting edge clinical trials."

At the time of writing, nearly 600 melanoma clinical trials are actively seeking participants, with an estimated need for more than 1.49 million patients to enroll in these studies. Through the collaboration of the clinical and product teams at Antidote and MRA, Clinical Trial Navigator, powered by Antidote, has a greater potential to increase clinical trial participation with study findings that better match their patient population. Patients and caregivers can now visit curemelanoma.org/clinicaltrials to answer curated questions and be matched to trials for which they or the loved one they care for may be eligible.

Grace McElroy, Vice President of Patient Experience & Partnerships at Antidote, emphasized Antidote's commitment to enhancing the patient experience through collaborative efforts with partners. "We extend our gratitude to MRA and all our partners for their ongoing contributions to making Antidote Match™ the best-in-class clinical trial search in the industry. Their insights help us better understand the needs and motivations of patients and caregivers seeking new treatment options and potential cures," she said. "Our partners' expertise enriches our daily work, and collaborating with such esteemed organizations is truly an honor."

