Antinol® Plus Partners with American Kennel Club for "Salute to the Troops" as AKC Celebrates USA's 250th on ESPN

"Pet HealthWorks shares AKC's commitment to supporting the health and wellbeing of dogs at every stage of life," said Brandi Hunter Munden, Vice President of Communications for the American Kennel Club. Post this

"Pet HealthWorks shares AKC's commitment to supporting the health and wellbeing of dogs at every stage of life," said Brandi Hunter Munden, Vice President of Communications for the American Kennel Club. "We are pleased to welcome their support of canine sports and the important role they play in helping dogs thrive."

Antinol® Plus will be featured across a series of premier AKC events filmed in Philadelphia's historic Navy Yard, including:

AKC Diving Dogs Team Challenge (Airing July 4th on ESPN2)

AKC Agility Premier Cup (Airing July 19th on ESPN2)

AKC Agility Team Challenge (Airing July 25th on ESPN2)



Antinol® Plus has a strong integrated presence, including national television commercials, branded billboards, sponsorship callouts, and branded features embedded within programming. It also brings the brand to life onsite during the multi-day celebration, where thousands of attendees and competitors gathering for this historic event.

Antinol Plus's activation includes:

A fun and educational branded experience

Free Antinol® Plus samples and merchandise

Engaging with canine athletes, handlers, and pet parents for social media

Advocating for its broader support of dog performance and pet wellness

Antinol Plus film crews and reporters will capture all the action of competition and behind the scenes and use the venue to record special segments with Monica Tarantino, DVM, and Cofounder, Senior Dog Veterinary Society (@seniordogdoc on Instagram, 133K+ followers). Dr. Tarantino will lend expert insight into canine health, mobility, and aging, reinforcing Antinol Plus commitment to science-backed support for dogs at every life stage.

The family-friendly activation supports AKC's patriotic celebration while emphasizing the importance of canine mobility, performance, and long-term health.

Celebrating Canine Excellence & Service

AKC Celebrates USA 250 is a free event that brings together the excitement of canine sports, breed education, and interactive experiences in celebration of America's 250th anniversary. Held at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, the event features thrilling Diving Dogs and Agility competitions, opportunities to meet a variety of dog breeds, family activities, food trucks, entertainment, and hands-on experiences for dog lovers of all ages. Designed to celebrate the unique bond between dogs and people, AKC Celebrates USA 250 showcases the American Kennel Club's commitment to canine sports, education, responsible dog ownership, and the joy dogs bring to our lives.

About Antinol® Plus

Antinol Plus is a patented, science-backed joint health supplement formulated to support mobility, flexibility, and long-term wellness in dogs. Trusted by veterinarians and pet owners nationwide, Antinol® Plus helps dogs stay active and perform at their best—from everyday companions to elite competitors.

Media Contact

Toni Negas, Pet Healthworks, 1 954-622-2266, [email protected], www.pethealthworks.com

SOURCE Pet Healthworks