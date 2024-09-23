Antronix and GiaX Announce Agreement to Collaborate Next-Gen Fiber Extension Solutions Across North America for Multi-Use Customers

The new Antronix-GiaX collaboration augments an already significant offering established by Antronix. Antronix has widely deployed industry leading Extended frequency 2.0 GHz Milenium NXT Multi-taps. This recent collaboration with GiaX will lead with the Intercept EO 2.5 Gbps ethernet over coax PON Extension powered by MoCA Access®, a market leading platform that allows operators to offer up to 2.5 Gbps symmetrical data rates as an alternative to fiber and telco offerings in their marketplace.

CRANBURY, N.J. and ERLANGEN, Germany, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Antronix, a trusted innovator in broadband cable technology, and GiaX, a German engineering leader in bringing Gigabit speeds over coaxial infrastructure to hospitality, and multi-dwelling units (MDUs), have announced a business and joint development agreement for the Americas. The agreement will involve close collaboration and development of the US, Canadian and Latin American markets for both the resale and joint development of original hardware designs. It includes interoperability and intuitive management and monitoring tools for PON and MoCA® based network extension platforms.

The new Antronix-GiaX collaboration augments an already significant offering established by Antronix. Antronix has widely deployed industry leading Extended frequency 2.0 GHz Milenium NXT Multi-taps. This recent collaboration with GiaX will lead with the Intercept EO 2.5 Gbps ethernet over coax PON Extension powered by MoCA Access®, a market leading platform that allows operators to offer up to 2.5 Gbps symmetrical data rates as an alternative to fiber and telco offerings in their marketplace.

The solution has been widely deployed throughout Europe and offers a comprehensive end- to-end, fully managed and encrypted ecosystem for MDUs and Hospitality applications. The collaboration will continue with Intercept's EDGe 25G r-OLT. The solutions will be available through Teleste Intercept.

"We're extremely pleased to have a partner committed to the idea of extending coaxial infrastructure in innovative ways to bridge towards a more fiber intensive future. Integrating the multi-verse of existing coax, fiber, fiber deep and deeper gives operators the ability to address MDUs and hospitality markets more profitably and effectively. We're eager to embark on further collaboration with GiaX in the rest of our portfolio and tap our aggregate expertise to deliver the solutions broadband providers will need both today and tomorrow." said Neil Tang, President and CEO of Antronix.

"Using our MoCA Access solution, operators can deploy symmetrical Gigabit services of 2.5 Gbps using the existing in building coax network infrastructure. The partnership with Antronix is enabling us to expand our market presence in the United States. Antronix is a trusted advisor to many operators in this industry, and an established technology leader with a best-in-class team to support our customers., said Jörg Hellwig, CEO and founder of GiaX.

About Antronix

Trusted since 1980, Antronix Inc., is a pioneer in broadband communications, providing critical infrastructure to service operators throughout the world. Antronix is a leading manufacturer of mainline and indoor passive network components for residential and MDU broadband HFC and fiber networks. Antronix products are used extensively by all major cable operators, telcos and ISPs, throughout North America.

Please visit www.antronix.com for more information.

About GiaX

GiaX, a broadband specialist out of Erlangen, Germany, innovates, develops and markets a variety of high-performance and highly reliable products for service providers, MDUs, hospitality and any building with existing coaxial cabling. The company's MoCA Access solution consists of Network Controllers and CPE, it offers a means to re-use the in-building coax networks to offer symmetrical broadband services well beyond the 1Gbps.

Please visit, www.giax.io for more information.

Media contacts:

Amy Valli

Antronix, Inc.

[email protected]

Mobile: 215-962-5531

Daniel Etman

GiaX GmbH

[email protected]

Tel:+499131691130

MoCA and MoCA Access are registered marks of the Multimedia over Coax Alliance, Inc.

SOURCE Antronix Inc