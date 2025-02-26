ANTY Introduces Everform, a Collection of Minimalist Luxury for Modern Elegance

Everform is a collection is for those who value authenticity and self-expression, who see style as a limitless canvas to be worn and shared. Post this

At the core of the collection is the Chain Ring, crafted in 18K yellow gold, symbolizing connection and elegance. Its striking yet understated design makes it a perfect band for a Mother's Day or graduation gift, or as a meaningful wedding band for chic couples. Designed to complement the Chain Ring, the Jolie Earrings embody the collection's minimalist ethos, offering a refined and versatile pairing.

The Pyramid Ring pays homage to the magnificence of Egyptian culture, a defining theme woven throughout the identity of the sister-founded Egyptian brand. Its contemporary openwork design mirrors the architectural brilliance of the ancient pyramids—enduring symbols of strength and resilience. Meticulously handcrafted, the ring embodies both power and mystique, making it a perfect gift for those who appreciate meaningful jewelry.

The Fusion Ring is a versatile band that celebrates individuality with its geometric framed rectangles, adding a playful touch to personal style. Embodying the spirit of Everform, this ring can be worn solo for a sleek statement or stacked for a dynamic, layered look—offering various styling possibilities. The Hexagon Earrings from the Everform Collection symbolize connection and unity, illustrating how different elements come together to form a strong, unbreakable whole—much like honeycombs. Mirroring the bonds between loved ones, the hexagon's shape reflects integration, balance, and endurance.

"The Everform Collection is an extension of your identity—made for you, exactly as you are," says Afify. "This collection is designed for the modern wearer—someone who believes that style knows no boundaries and who celebrates the power of connection."

For those looking for something personalized, the Brady Signet Ring offers a modern take on a classic. Also handcrafted in 18K gold, this statement piece can be engraved with initials, making it a meaningful gift that honors a loved one or a special moment.

About ANTY

ANTY, derived from the Arabic word for "you," is a fine jewelry brand co-founded by sisters Amany and Engy Afify, who bring together a shared passion for quality, artistry and heritage to create a distinctive collection of timeless jewels. Launched in 2021, ANTY draws inspiration from the sisters' Egyptian heritage and global experiences, crafting designs that speak to individuality, elegance, and the beauty of personal expression. ANTY is built on the belief that jewelry should enhance the wearer's essence, serving as a reflection of personal style and meaningful moments. By blending traditional motifs with contemporary design elements, the brand develops collections that fuel both the classic and innovative. ANTY's mission is to create jewelry that empowers and inspires, making it a cherished part of the wearer's journey.

