Anuvi Chemicals enters the Flavors and Fragrance Industry

Anuvi Chemicals Limited Introduces Anurom - Pioneering the Future of Fragrances and Flavors

MUMBAI, India, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anuvi Chemicals Limited, a trailblazer in manufacturing eco-friendly industrial solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Anurom, its innovative division dedicated to the fragrance and flavor industry. This new venture marks a significant milestone for Anuvi, established in 1984 by visionaries Dr. Krishna K Saxena, Dr. Kanak Lata Saxena, and Mr. Rajesh Saksena, as it expands its legacy into the aromatic world.

Anurom is set to redefine the landscape of the fragrance and flavor industry with its commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation. The division will focus on creating premium ingredients for a wide array of applications, including beauty, personal care, laundry, detergents, incense, home fragrances, fine fragrances & deodorants.

Dr. Kanak Lata Saxena, Chairman & Managing Director at Anuvi, expressed her excitement about this new chapter, stating, "With Anurom, we are not just launching a product line; we are ushering in a new era of innovation and excellence in the fragrance and flavor industry. Our commitment to sustainability and quality remains unwavering, as we continue to offer products that meet the needs of tomorrow."

Anurom's journey begins with a state-of-the-art facility, boasting a cutting-edge technology center and a dedicated manufacturing unit. This infrastructure, combined with deep research and scientific expertise, positions Anurom to deliver exceptional ingredients and raw materials that set new industry standards.

Vilas Sahasrabuddhey, a renowned business expert, seasoned professional with over 25 years in the fragrance, flavors, and specialty chemicals sector, will spearhead Anurom. His vast experience and visionary approach will be instrumental in driving the division towards achieving its ambitious goals.

He commented on the initiative," The global Speciality Chemicals industry is in its transformation stage. The global Socio-economic and geo-political situation has given India an edge to become a manufacturing hub. Anuvi chemicals Ltd is founded by technocrats and is dedicated to research and manufacturing with a difference. I see a huge opportunity considering my understanding and the Anuvi expertise. I am sure that together, we can build a robust business model to cater to the global requirements. Our focus on innovation, backed by Anuvi's rich legacy, allows us to create unparalleled sensory experiences that cater to the evolving demands of consumers and industries alike."

Anurom is poised to become a powerhouse in the flavor and fragrance ingredient sector, with its unmatched quality and purity, innovation at its core and unwavering customer support.

As Anuvi Chemicals Limited ventures into this exciting new territory with Anurom, it reaffirms its vision to lead the path in creating innovative and sustainable products that find their way to billions of homes across the globe. Anurom is not just about enhancing flavors and enchanting fragrances; it's about crafting the future of sensory experiences.

About Anuvi Chemicals Limited

Founded in 1984 by Dr. Krishna K Saxena, Dr. Kanak Lata Saxena, and Mr. Rajesh Saksena, Anuvi Chemicals Limited is a market leader in developing, manufacturing, and selling eco-friendly industrial emulsions and specialty additives. With a commitment to sustainability, innovation, and co-creation, Anuvi continues to lead the way in offering future-ready solutions to its customers worldwide.

