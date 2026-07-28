Anvilogic Advances Agentic SecOps with the General Availability of Blueprints and a New Federated Search Experience, Powered by Anvilogic Compute

"Security data no longer lives in one place, and security operations shouldn't be limited by where that data happens to reside," said Karthik Kannan, founder and CEO of Anvilogic Post this

"Security data no longer lives in one place, and security operations shouldn't be limited by where that data happens to reside," said Karthik Kannan, founder and CEO of Anvilogic. "The Anvilogic Agentic SecOps Platform automates the everyday work of the SOC across the infrastructure organizations already have. Blueprints brings AI powered agentic automation to every SOC workflow, while our new Federated Search experience, powered by Anvilogic Compute, makes more of an organization's security data available to those workflows. Together, they help security teams modernize operations without rebuilding their architecture."

Agentic SecOps That Does the Work

Security teams collect more data than ever before, but data volumes, alert volumes, and attack complexity have outgrown what analysts can manage manually. As a result, valuable data goes unsearched, detections go unbuilt, investigations stall, and security teams struggle to keep pace without continually adding people.

The Anvilogic Agentic SecOps Platform changes that by shifting repetitive security operations from people to automated AI workflows. Instead of AI just assisting analysts with individual tasks, purpose-built AI agents execute the everyday work of the SOC, driven by our orchestrator agent - Blueprints, across onboarding, search, detection, and investigation, while humans stay in control of the decisions that matter.

Blueprints, now generally available, capture how each security team works and turn that expertise into repeatable AI workflows with human oversight. Every organization operates differently, with its own approval processes, investigation methods, and operational knowledge. Rather than forcing every SOC into the same workflow, Blueprints preserves those processes, while allowing AI to execute them consistently at enterprise scale.

General availability introduces new enterprise capabilities that make Blueprints easier to operationalize across large organizations:

Run Continuously — Schedule Blueprints to automate recurring hunts, onboarding validation, and ongoing operational tasks without analyst intervention.

Connect Any Tool — Customer-configured MCP connectors extend Blueprints beyond Anvilogic's native integrations.

Scale Across Teams — Share Blueprints across business units without rebuilding workflows.

Control AI Spend — Monitor AI usage and apply daily budget controls for predictable operational costs.

Reach More Data — The new Federated Search experience, powered by Anvilogic Compute, extends every Blueprint to cloud storage without requiring data movement or additional SIEM ingest.

The result is: a SOC team's expertise becomes a governed workflow any analyst can run. Teams onboard data faster, investigate more alerts, close more coverage gaps, and scale operations without adding headcount.

One Federated Search Experience Across Every Data Source

Organizations no longer keep all of their security data in one place. Security operations need to work across SIEMs, data lakes, and cloud storage without forcing organizations to centralize everything first.

Anvilogic's new Federated Search experience gives security teams a single place to search across every connected data source. Powered by Anvilogic Compute, it extends that experience to cloud storage, making more security data available for search, detection, investigation, and automation without moving it into a SIEM or data lake.

Instead of forcing organizations to centralize data before they can use it, the Anvilogic Agentic SecOps Platform operates across the infrastructure customers already own. Organizations can continue using Splunk, Microsoft Sentinel, Snowflake, Databricks, Amazon S3, Azure Blob Storage, Google Cloud Storage, and other existing platforms while modernizing security operations on their own timeline.

"Customers shouldn't have to choose between controlling infrastructure costs and expanding security operations," said Mackenzie Kyle, Chief Product Officer at Anvilogic. "The new Federated Search experience, powered by Anvilogic Compute, makes more of a customer's existing security data available to the Anvilogic Agentic SecOps Platform, while Blueprints turns that data into governed, repeatable AI workflows. Organizations gain the flexibility to modernize their architecture without sacrificing visibility, automation, or coverage."

Proven in Production

The new capabilities are already helping enterprise security teams modernize operations, expand coverage, and automate manual work across some of the world's largest environments.

A Fortune 100 telecommunications company used Blueprints to onboard new data feeds in approximately 15 minutes each, eliminating a backlog of more than 100 feeds and avoiding roughly $1 million in consulting costs previously spent building custom ETL pipelines manually.

A Fortune 100 software company runs Blueprints daily against breach-and-attack simulation results, automatically validating detection coverage and closing gaps in minutes instead of allowing engineering backlogs to grow.

A Fortune 200 energy company uses an 'Automate L1 Investigations' Blueprint to execute investigations from triage through resolution across both Splunk and Snowflake, allowing a fixed-size 24/7 SOC team to resolve more than 100 new cloud alerts without adding headcount.

About Anvilogic

Anvilogic is an Agentic SecOps platform that automates daily manual SOC functions spanning data on-boarding, detection and investigation, while allowing customers to keep their data where it makes most sense. Anvilogic thus enables enterprise security teams to scale operations without adding headcount or replacing existing infrastructure.Anvilogic's core agentic automation capability, Blueprints, is the underlying AI technology that automates analyst functions across data on-boarding, detection, triage and investigations, and any other SOC workflow, such as hunting or maintenance, using AI agents that can operate autonomously. Anvilogic integrates with any data store such as legacy SIEMs, data lakes and object stores, and with downstream ticketing and case management systems to close the loop. Trusted by Fortune 1000 companies across financial services, technology, and critical infrastructure, Anvilogic helps organizations expand coverage and accelerate response with the teams they already have. Learn more at anvilogic.com and follow @AnvilogicSecOps on X and Anvilogic on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

David Libby, Anvilogic, 1 415-518-6611, [email protected], https://www.anvilogic.com

SOURCE Anvilogic