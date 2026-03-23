Anvilogic Launches Agentic Workflow Automation for AI SOC

"Your best analyst, at infinite scale. Blueprints captures how your most experienced analysts work and converts those methods into repeatable, automated workflows for your AI SOC." — Mackenzie Kyle, Chief Product Officer, Anvilogic Post this

"Your best analyst, at infinite scale," said Mackenzie Kyle, Chief Product Officer at Anvilogic. "Blueprints captures how your most experienced analysts work and converts those methods into repeatable, automated workflows for your AI SOC. Your whole team operates at the top of their game, and gets smarter with every run."

What is Blueprints?

Blueprints is Anvilogic's AI automation layer, which allows analysts to create reusable, task-specific AI workflows with pre-configured instructions, context, integrations, and memory. Think of them as specialized AI agents for specific security domains — built by your senior analysts, run by your entire team. The foundation for Blueprints is Anvilogic's enterprise-proven AI SOC platform containing the necessary data knowledge, the detection engineering and the triage & investigation layers.

Unlike traditional SOAR systems that operate on noisy alert streams, Blueprints run on our Enterprise Security Graph. We have built years of context in the platform to discover and model enterprise SOC artifacts—including events, alerts, normalizations, data models, rules, and workflows—mapping them directly to detection, investigation, and triage workflows.

The Problem It Solves

Security operations teams often rely on their most experienced analysts to interpret alerts, apply investigative judgment, and coordinate the actions that follow. Over time, these analysts develop a deep understanding of how alerts should be triaged, what context matters, and which actions move an incident toward resolution. However, much of this expertise remains informal and captured in static runbooks, documentation, or individual experience that is difficult to apply consistently across a team.

Traditional SOAR platforms promised consistent orchestration and automation, but often introduced a new role: the SOAR engineer. Building and maintaining playbooks required Python scripting, schema wiring, and ongoing integration work, turning automation into a specialist discipline. Blueprints removes that barrier.

"When a new analyst joins your team, they shouldn't be learning your SOC's tribal knowledge," said Karthik Kannan, founder and CEO of Anvilogic. "They should inherit it. Blueprints encode what your senior people know and make it operational at scale. That's not replacing analysts. That's multiplying them."

Customer Validation

Anvilogic is shifting to an AI-native SOC platform. This is achieved through our Enterprise Security Graph and AI automation architecture where every capability from threat hunting and incident response to compliance becomes a "Blueprint" that can automate a process within the SOC. This architecture is already allowing security teams in telecom, enterprise SaaS, and critical infrastructure to use Blueprints to scale their operational workflows without increasing headcount. Fortune 1000 enterprises have successfully switched to Anvilogic's AI SOC platform, and modernized their security operations with AI as well as rationalized their tools and optimized their spend.

Availability

Blueprints will be available in early access beginning at RSA Conference 2026, with general availability planned for Spring.

About Anvilogic

Anvilogic is an AI SOC platform for agentic data management, detection engineering, and investigation. By decoupling detection from storage, it unifies detection engineering, investigation, and response across SIEMs and data lakes—delivering unmatched architectural flexibility, lower SIEM costs, and AI agents that continuously scale security programs. With Blueprints, analysts encode their methods as repeatable workflows. This eliminates data silos, removes the SOAR complexity barrier, and enables teams to operationalize expertise at scale—all without rip-and-replace. Trusted by enterprise security teams across finance, tech, and healthcare. Learn more at www.anvilogic.com.

Media Contact

David Libby, Anvilogic, 1 4155186611, [email protected], https://www.anvilogic.com

SOURCE Anvilogic