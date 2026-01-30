Any Video Converter V9.1.6 Debuts with New AI Image and Video Generation Capabilities

Any Video Converter V9.1.6 marks a further step forward from a traditional media converter to an advanced AI-powered creative suite. The new version introduces AI Image Generator and AI Video Generator, allowing users to create high-quality 1080P videos and custom artworks from simple text prompts or image inputs. Combined with its signature video conversion, video enhancement, and video editing, AVC V9.1.6 offers a one-stop solution for modern creators.
NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Any Video Converter V9.1.6 has officially arrived, debuting AI Image Generator and AI Video Generator, powered by advanced multimodal models. This major release introduces a seamless creative workflow: from Text-to-Image and Image-to-Image generation to the more complex Text-to-Video and Image-to-Video capabilities. With this upgrade, Any Video Converter redefines the boundaries of media software, offering a one-stop AI hub that goes far beyond simple video conversion.
AI Image Generator: Unleash Professional Artworks without Design Techniques
Bypass the steep learning curve of complex graphic design and stop wasting time searching for the perfect assets for website banners, product illustrations, brand logos, and event posters. Any Video Converter's AI Image Generator empowers both beginners and professionals to transform abstract concepts, storylines, creative ideas, or product visions into high-quality, ready-to-use visuals in various styles.
View the AI Image Generation Showcase: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1GOy8kqQ2U
AI Video Generator: From Concepts to 1080P Video
Break the boundaries of video creation by eliminating the need for professional equipment or advanced editing mastery. Any Video Converter's AI Video Generator simplifies the video workflow for both amateur and professional creators. Whether you are crafting the realistic and vivid shot videos for TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, or seeking professional-grade storytelling with cinematic visuals, it delivers stunning 1080p clips with natural fluidity and smooth frame rates.
View the AI Video Generation Showcase: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVSY-Rm73ns
One-Stop AI Video Editing: Perfect Your Generative Creations
By leveraging the comprehensive editing suite within Any Video Converter, you can elevate your AI-generated content to the next level or refine it with both AI and manual controls.
Upscale the AI-generated to 4K and 8K: With the integrated AI Video Enhancer, the AI-generated clips can be upscaled to 4K and 8K, crisper and clearer.
Seamless Storytelling & Merging: Connect multiple AI-generated segments into a cohesive narrative with transitions that guarantee visual continuity.
Add subtitles, music, effects, and watermarks: Enhance the AI-generated video by adding background music, sound effects, subtitles, watermarks, or narration.
About Any Video Converter
Founded in 2003, Anvsoft Inc. (AVC) has established itself as a global leader in multimedia innovation. For over two decades, the company has evolved from a dedicated provider of professional-grade conversion tools, including its signature DVD, video, and audio converters, into a cutting-edge AI hub. This strategic transformation was accelerated by the launch and evolution of its sub-brands, AVCLabs and AVC.AI, which pioneered the industry's most dominant self-developed AI face recognition and detection models. Since 2019, AVC has successfully deployed a robust suite of AI-driven solutions, such as AVCLabs Video Enhancer AI, Video Blur AI, and PhotoPro AI. Today, this proven AI expertise is fully integrated into the flagship Any Video Converter, bridging the gap between legacy processing and the future of generative creativity.
Contact: [email protected]
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Anvsoftware
X/Twitter: https://x.com/AnvSoft
Homepage: https://www.any-video-converter.com
Media Contact
Paris Young, AVCLabs Inc, 86 13662571902, [email protected], https://www.any-video-converter.com/
SOURCE AVCLabs Inc
