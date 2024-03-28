Anybill Appoints Ian Kay as Vice President of Operations

I am extremely honored and humbled to be named Vice President of Operations, and I am grateful to be surrounded by so many talented individuals who have helped me along my journey. Post this

As Vice President of Operations, Kay will continue to lead the customer service team. He will also work closely with other departments to build Anybill's payment solution, streamline internal processes, and use innovative technology to drive operational growth.

"I am extremely honored and humbled to be named Vice President of Operations, and I am grateful to be surrounded by so many talented individuals who have helped me along my journey," said Kay. "I will continue to provide support to our employees, in all facets, while propelling the company forward and improving our ability to serve our clients and partners."

About Anybill:

Founded in 2001, Anybill provides tax payment services, direct and through partners, to some of the world's largest corporations and organizations. Based in Washington, D.C., the company is SSAE 18 SOC1 Type II and SOC2 Type II compliant. For more information on Anybill, visit anybill.com.

