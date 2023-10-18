Anybill Names Chief Operating Officer Rudy Bejarano as President

As President, my goal is to maintain our industry standing without compromising our core values and renewing our commitment to our employees, who are the real success story behind Anybill. Tweet this

"Rudy is the right person to lead Anybill as we continue to advance our position as the premier payment solution in the industry," said Matt Voorhees, CEO at Anybill. "He's served with Anybill in so many critical roles over the past two decades and he knows the business like no one else. He's the best choice to lead the company."

As COO, Bejarano oversees customer service, the client implementation team, and production operations for payment processing. As the new president, he will continue to work closely with the technology department, sales and marketing, human resources, and other key departments to ensure Anybill's continued success.

"Continuing to be recognized for my efforts with Anybill over the past 20 years feels incredible, but it goes beyond me," said Bejarano. "This is the result of a company that promotes and embraces talent from within. As President, my goal is to maintain our industry standing without compromising our core values and renewing our commitment to our employees, who are the real success story behind Anybill."

Founded in 2001, Anybill provides tax payment services, direct and through partners, to some of the world's largest corporations and organizations. Based in Washington, D.C., the company is SSAE 18 SOC1 Type II and SOC2 Type II compliant. For more information on Anybill, visit anybill.com.

