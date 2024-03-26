Anyline Advancing AI Development with Major Funding from Austrian Research Promotion Agency

"Anyline is unlocking value from analog data via phone cameras. This funding is boosting our tech and validates our vision. Thanks to FFG we've reinvented our tech stack, industrialized and automated our AI training models, and can deploy solutions faster," says Christian Pichler, CTO at Anyline. Post this

"Anyline's mission is to make it easy to extract value from all of the static, analog information that surrounds us just by using the camera on your phone," says Christian Pichler, CTO at Anyline. "The funding allows us to overcome technical challenges in realizing our vision, so when an external organization shares our vision and is willing to contribute towards that innovation, it's extremely validating. With FFG's support, we reinvented our tech stack, industrialized and automated the way we train our AI models and drastically reduced the time it takes to deploy new solutions."

Accuracy is the biggest challenge when using computer vision and AI models to capture analog letters, numbers and symbols –such as ID cards, utility meters or tire sidewall information. Improving accuracy from 40% to 50% is much easier than improving from 95% to 97%, which is often referred to as the 'long tail' or 'diminishing returns' problem. Typically, larger amounts of real-world data are needed to increase accuracy. CLT intelligently generates the quantity and quality of variants from smaller data sets to produce higher accuracy in much shorter timeframes than when compared to standard methods of AI model training, or machine learning. Over the last three years, Anyline developed this CLT factory to create custom AI-based computer vision solutions with release-quality results that can be built within days.

Founded in Vienna in 2013, Anyline has established itself as a global leader in mobile data capture and data insights. Using the latest, most innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches, Anyline gives businesses the power to read, measure and interpret visual information with any mobile device.

Anyline is used by frontline workers at leading automotive and tire manufacturers and retailers to quickly and accurately scan tire sidewall, tread depth and vehicle data, including tire DOT codes, vehicle identification numbers (VINs), license plates and barcodes, using any standard mobile device or camera-enabled automotive diagnostic devices. Anyline helps businesses to move away from costly, tedious manual processes and instead, make them easy, fast and convenient for everyone, from the end user to the front-line worker. Anyline's mobile data capture technology is ISO027001 certified and CCPA/GDPR compliant, ensuring that all data collected is processed and stored securely.

Anyline is trusted by household brands such as PepsiCo, Discount Tire and IBM, as well as national governments and the United Nations. For more information, visit http://www.anyline.com.

