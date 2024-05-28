Anyline and Jitter Join Forces to Revolutionize Fleet Networking

Jitter's new fleet management app leverages Anyline's mobile data capture technology to scan VINs and streamline transportation processes

VIENNA, Austria , May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anyline, a global leader in AI-powered mobile data capture and insights, today announced the company's next-generation scanning technology will power a new fleet management app from Jitter.

Launching June 1, the Jitter app is designed to streamline and centralize transportation processes by anchoring every piece of information about a fleet asset to the vehicle identification number (VIN). Anyline's mobile data capture technology is embedded within the Jitter app to scan VINs as part of the data collection process.

"Jitter is bringing clarity to a hazy industry with real-time updates on asset locations and easy access to all relevant information in a social media-like feed," says Lukas Kinigadner, CEO and founder of Anyline. "It's built by the trucking industry, for the trucking industry and we are excited they have chosen to use Anyline's mobile data capture technology to bring this service to life. Together, we are giving fleets the tools they need to manage their operations more profitably and efficiently."

An innovator in real-time fleet tracking, Jitter's app will serve as a digital hub that consolidates relevant fleet information, including asset history and ownership, maintenance records, accident reports, current location, cargo details and mileage. It's designed to integrate with existing systems and simplifies the entire transport process by gathering purchase orders, manifests, circle checks and service invoices. The app will be accessible to all stakeholders involved in transportation management – from truck owners, fleet managers, and mechanics to sales forces and more.

"The common denominator in transportation is a VIN – all vehicles and trailers have them," says Josh Renaud, founder of Jitter. "A VIN is linked to all kinds of valuable information, so it is critical that it can be captured easily and accurately. That's why we partnered with Anyline – for their proven ability to scan VINs in all conditions."

Anyline has established itself as a global leader in mobile data capture and data insights, offering digital inspection solutions for the automotive market. Using the latest, most innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches, Anyline gives businesses the power to read, measure and interpret visual information with any mobile device.

About Anyline

Founded in Vienna in 2013, Anyline has established itself as a global leader in mobile data capture and data insights. Using the latest, most innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches, Anyline gives businesses the power to read, measure and interpret visual information with any mobile device.

Anyline is used by frontline workers at leading automotive and tire manufacturers and retailers to quickly and accurately scan tire sidewall, tread depth and vehicle data, including tire DOT codes, vehicle identification numbers (VINs), license plates and barcodes, using any standard mobile device or camera-enabled automotive diagnostic devices.

Anyline helps businesses to move away from costly, tedious manual processes and instead, make them easy, fast and convenient for everyone, from the end user to the front-line worker. Anyline's mobile data capture technology is CCPA/GDPR compliant, ensuring that all data collected is processed and stored securely. Anyline is trusted by household brands such as PepsiCo, Discount Tire and IBM, as well as national governments and the United Nations. For more information, visit http://www.anyline.com.

