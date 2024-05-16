anynines Launches Quick & Easy PostgreSQL Management in Local Kubernetes Clusters with a9s CLI

"We're happy to introduce a9s CLI and a8s PostgreSQL to the K8s community. By providing an easy-to-use tool for deploying our Postgres as a service solution in local Kubernetes clusters, developers and DevOps teams can focus on building and scaling applications without database management hassles." Post this

a9s CLI automates the lifecycle of deploying and managing PostgreSQL via the a8s PostgreSQL operator, built specifically for Kubernetes environments. This data management as a service tool enables users to deploy PostgreSQL instances as StatefulSets in Kubernetes clusters with just a few simple commands. Leveraging Kubernetes' orchestration capabilities, a8s PostgreSQL ensures high availability, scalability, and reliability for PostgreSQL databases, making it ideal for both development and production workloads.

Key features of a9s CLI and a8s PostgreSQL include:

Simple Installation: Quickly deploy a8s PostgreSQL in Kubernetes clusters with a single command, eliminating the need for complex manual configurations.

Scaling: Scale a8s PostgreSQL instances up or down based on workload demands, ensuring optimal performance and resource utilization

High Availability: It utilizes Patroni to automate failover and streaming replication management for PostgreSQL. These built-in features result in minimal downtime by switching operations to standby nodes during failures, performing regular health checks, and dynamically adjusted configurations maintain optimal performance and data integrity across the database cluster. Additionally, the CLI utilizes Kubernetes' built-in features for automatic failover and redundancy to ensure continuous availability of PostgreSQL databases.

Integrated Monitoring & Logging: Monitor and log PostgreSQL instances and clusters with separately available integration with popular monitoring and logging solutions.

a9s CLI is available free of charge for noncommercial use and local development, making it accessible to developers, hobbyists, students, startups and small organizations. Additionally, anynines offers enterprise-grade cloud automation and SLA support for commercial use cases.

"We're happy to introduce a9s CLI and a8s PostgreSQL to the Kubernetes community," said Julian Fischer, CEO of anynines. "We're happy to introduce a9s CLI and a8s PostgreSQL to the K8s community. By providing an easy-to-use tool for deploying our Postgres as a service solution in local Kubernetes clusters, developers and DevOps teams can focus on building and scaling applications without database management hassles."

Download a9s CLI here, view the a9s CLI setup guide, or learn more about a8s PostgreSQL.

anynines aims to expand on the a9s CLI and the data services for Kubernetes environments in the future. Be on the lookout for new data services automation offerings.

About anynines:

anynines is a cloud computing and automation company dedicated to empowering organizations and enterprises with innovative tools for operational efficiency, developer productivity, and compliance in on-premise and multi-cloud environments. For more than 15 years, the Germany-based company has specialized in building and operating large-scale application development platforms and data services for enterprises on their digital transformation journey. Visit anynines.com to learn more.

Media Contact

McKinzie Brocail, anynines GmbH, 49 30 652 122 126, [email protected], https://www.anynines.com

SOURCE anynines GmbH