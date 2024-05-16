anynines Launches Quick & Easy PostgreSQL Management in Local Kubernetes Clusters with a9s CLI

anynines, a European cloud automation company, has launched the a9s CLI, a command-line interface that facilitates the easy setup and management of PostgreSQL databases on local Kubernetes clusters using Minikube or Kind. This new tool allows developers and DevOps teams to swiftly deploy and manage PostgreSQL databases within Kubernetes environments, enhancing local application development and experimentation. The a9s CLI automates the deployment process and integrates high availability, scalability, and reliable data management via a8s PostgreSQL, which operates on Kubernetes' orchestration framework. Features of this tool include simple one-command installations, automatic scaling, built-in failover capabilities with Patroni, and integrated monitoring options. Aimed at boosting developer productivity and simplifying database management in cloud-native settings, the a9s CLI is offered free for non-commercial use, with additional enterprise services available from anynines.
SAARBRÜCKEN, Germany, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- anynines, a European leader in cloud automation, announces the release of a9s CLI, a command-line interface (CLI) designed to simplify the installation and management of PostgreSQL as a service in local Kubernetes clusters using Minikube or Kind. Developers and DevOps teams can quickly and easily deploy and manage PostgreSQL databases via a8s PostgreSQL within Kubernetes environments with a9s CLI.
This tool is especially useful for developers aiming to build applications locally or experiment with the a8s PostgreSQL setup. The entire setup process, including creating a Kubernetes cluster, installing necessary components like cert-manager, and deploying a demo app, can be completed in a few minutes. The CLI automates the installation process while still providing detailed insights into the underlying specifications and executed commands. Through the use of the CLI, developers can gain a deeper understanding of the setup process and still enjoy a simple, frustration-free experience.
a9s CLI automates the lifecycle of deploying and managing PostgreSQL via the a8s PostgreSQL operator, built specifically for Kubernetes environments. This data management as a service tool enables users to deploy PostgreSQL instances as StatefulSets in Kubernetes clusters with just a few simple commands. Leveraging Kubernetes' orchestration capabilities, a8s PostgreSQL ensures high availability, scalability, and reliability for PostgreSQL databases, making it ideal for both development and production workloads.
Key features of a9s CLI and a8s PostgreSQL include:
- Simple Installation: Quickly deploy a8s PostgreSQL in Kubernetes clusters with a single command, eliminating the need for complex manual configurations.
- Scaling: Scale a8s PostgreSQL instances up or down based on workload demands, ensuring optimal performance and resource utilization
- High Availability: It utilizes Patroni to automate failover and streaming replication management for PostgreSQL. These built-in features result in minimal downtime by switching operations to standby nodes during failures, performing regular health checks, and dynamically adjusted configurations maintain optimal performance and data integrity across the database cluster. Additionally, the CLI utilizes Kubernetes' built-in features for automatic failover and redundancy to ensure continuous availability of PostgreSQL databases.
- Integrated Monitoring & Logging: Monitor and log PostgreSQL instances and clusters with separately available integration with popular monitoring and logging solutions.
a9s CLI is available free of charge for noncommercial use and local development, making it accessible to developers, hobbyists, students, startups and small organizations. Additionally, anynines offers enterprise-grade cloud automation and SLA support for commercial use cases.
"We're happy to introduce a9s CLI and a8s PostgreSQL to the Kubernetes community," said Julian Fischer, CEO of anynines. "We're happy to introduce a9s CLI and a8s PostgreSQL to the K8s community. By providing an easy-to-use tool for deploying our Postgres as a service solution in local Kubernetes clusters, developers and DevOps teams can focus on building and scaling applications without database management hassles."
Download a9s CLI here, view the a9s CLI setup guide, or learn more about a8s PostgreSQL.
anynines aims to expand on the a9s CLI and the data services for Kubernetes environments in the future. Be on the lookout for new data services automation offerings.
About anynines:
anynines is a cloud computing and automation company dedicated to empowering organizations and enterprises with innovative tools for operational efficiency, developer productivity, and compliance in on-premise and multi-cloud environments. For more than 15 years, the Germany-based company has specialized in building and operating large-scale application development platforms and data services for enterprises on their digital transformation journey. Visit anynines.com to learn more.
