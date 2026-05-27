Anyplace Announces Strategic Collaboration with Daito Trust Construction to Expand Remote-Work-Ready Housing Across Japan

"Japan has world-class residential quality, yet work-ready housing for international professionals remains scarce." — Steve Satoru Naito, Founder & CEO of Anyplace Post this

Addressing Japan's Growing Demand for Work-Friendly Housing

As remote and hybrid work continue to reshape global mobility, Japan is seeing increasing demand from international professionals seeking medium- to long-term stays.

Tokyo continues to see growing demand from international professionals seeking flexible monthly housing with reliable work setups and simplified move-in processes.

However, housing options in Japan that meet the needs of modern remote workers remain limited. Many existing accommodations lack one or more of the following:

Flexible lease structures for medium-term stays

Professional-grade remote work environments

Move-in-ready setups for international residents

English-friendly support

Founded in Silicon Valley, Anyplace operates furnished apartments purpose-built for remote work across major U.S. cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York.

Through this collaboration, Anyplace will combine its operational expertise in remote-work-focused housing with Daito Trust Construction's extensive residential portfolio to help expand access to housing better suited for modern remote work and international mobility.

First Pilot Launch in Tokyo's Minato Ward

As the first phase of the collaboration, the companies have launched remote-work-ready furnished apartments at a high-end residential property managed by Daito Trust Construction in Tokyo's Minato Ward.

Each unit will feature:

Professionally designed in-unit workspaces

High-speed internet infrastructure

Fully furnished living environments

Housing optimized for international business travelers and digital nomads

Ready-to-work setup from move-in

The project will allow both companies to evaluate customer demand, operational performance, and future scalability for remote-work-focused housing in Japan.

Strategic Expansion Across Japan

Anyplace plans to use this collaboration as a foundation for broader expansion across Japan.

The company currently operates remote-work-ready furnished apartments across key areas in Tokyo, including Ebisu in Shibuya Ward, Shiba in Minato Ward, Nihonbashi in Chuo Ward, Yotsuya in Shinjuku Ward, and Hongo in Bunkyo Ward. Each property is designed for medium- to long-term stays, purpose-built for remote professionals.

Future initiatives may include:

Utilizing Daito Trust Construction's nationwide rental housing network

Expanding into additional cities and residential properties

Enhancing operational systems and hospitality standards for international residents

By leveraging its existing customer base and global network, primarily in the United States, Anyplace also aims to strengthen inbound business travel demand into Japan.

CEO Commentary

"Partnering with Daito Trust Construction, which manages the largest number of rental housing units in Japan, is a major milestone for Anyplace's expansion in Japan," said Steve Satoru Naito, Founder & CEO of Anyplace.

"Globally, we are seeing rapid adoption of housing that seamlessly integrates living and working environments. Japan has world-class residential quality, yet work-ready housing for international professionals remains scarce.

Through this collaboration, we hope to help modernize Japan's rental housing experience while creating a more attractive and productive environment for global talent coming to Japan."

About Anyplace

Anyplace is a furnished housing platform designed for remote professionals. All units are fully equipped with high-speed internet and professional-grade work setups, enabling residents to move in and begin working immediately.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Anyplace operates across major metropolitan areas and is expanding internationally into Japan.

To explore available units in Tokyo, visit:

https://www.anyplace.com/furnished-apartments/tokyo

Media Contact

Press Team, Anyplace, 1 415-741-2389, [email protected], https://www.anyplace.com

SOURCE Anyplace