Anyplace Launches Remote-Work-Ready Furnished Apartments in Tokyo at Ebisu Garden Place

Japan offers world-class residential quality, yet work-ready housing for global professionals remains scarce. Post this

The initial launch will take place at the luxury residential tower Ebisu Garden Terrace Nibankan, located in the Ebisu district of Shibuya, Tokyo. Ebisu is widely regarded as one of Tokyo's most desirable neighborhoods, offering convenient access to central business and international districts such as Roppongi and Hiroo, while maintaining a refined residential atmosphere.

Addressing the Growing Demand for 30+ Day Work-Ready Housing in Tokyo:

As remote and hybrid work models become structurally embedded in the global workforce, demand for flexible, long-term living solutions continues to rise. While Japan remains an attractive destination for international professionals—particularly from the United States—housing options in Tokyo that meet the needs of global remote workers remain limited. Many available options lack one or more of the following:

Apartments designed for 30+ day stays suitable for long-term living

Remote-work-ready infrastructure, including high-speed internet and professional work setups

English-friendly operations tailored for international residents

Flexible lease processes accessible to overseas professionals

Each Anyplace unit in Tokyo will include:

High-speed Wi-Fi

Ultrawide monitor

Ergonomic office chair

Height-adjustable desk

Fully furnished apartment

Unlike traditional serviced apartments designed primarily for short-term leisure stays, Anyplace units are purpose-built to support full-time remote work from day one. This helps fill a gap for international professionals seeking housing in Tokyo that is both comfortable for long-term living and fully equipped for full-time remote work.

Partnership with Sapporo Real Estate Development:

Under the partnership structure, Sapporo Real Estate Development leases residential units within Ebisu Garden Place to Anyplace, which then furnishes and operates them as work-ready furnished monthly apartments.

This initiative aligns with broader efforts to strengthen Ebisu's role as a hub for global innovation talent, as Japan continues to promote startup and cross-border entrepreneurial activity.

Strategic Expansion from the U.S. to Tokyo:

Anyplace was founded by CEO Steve Satoru Naito and began scaling its remote-work-optimized housing model in earnest in 2021, in response to the global shift toward distributed work.

The company operates furnished units in key U.S. cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York, serving professionals relocating between cities without long-term lease commitments.

The Tokyo expansion represents a significant milestone as Anyplace connects U.S.-based professionals and global talent with long-term, work-ready housing in Japan. Tokyo has become one of the most attractive destinations for global talent, yet housing options tailored to remote professionals remain limited.

CEO Commentary:

"Launching our first Tokyo location at Ebisu Garden Place marks a significant milestone for Anyplace. We are not simply providing housing — we are building infrastructure for a world where professionals can choose where they live and work.

Japan offers world-class residential quality, yet work-ready housing for global professionals remains scarce. This launch bridges that gap, delivering a seamless 'live and work from day one' experience for the global workforce."

— Steve Satoru Naito, Founder & CEO, Anyplace

Project Overview:

Location: Ebisu Garden Place – Ebisu Garden Terrace Nibankan

District: Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Availability: Starting March 2026

Minimum Stay: 30 days

Target Residents: International remote professionals, software engineers, startup founders, digital nomads, and long-term business travelers

Model: Units leased from Sapporo Real Estate Development and operated by Anyplace as work-ready furnished monthly apartments

About the Area:

Ebisu Garden Place is one of Tokyo's most established mixed-use developments, combining luxury residences, offices, retail, and cultural facilities. The complex also features grocery stores, cafés, restaurants, and bars, making it convenient for everyday living. Located in the Ebisu district of Shibuya, the area offers convenient access to major business and international neighborhoods such as Roppongi, Hiroo, and central Tokyo, while maintaining a refined residential atmosphere.

About Anyplace:

Anyplace is a furnished housing platform designed for remote professionals. All units come fully equipped with high-speed internet and professional-grade work setups, enabling residents to move in and begin working immediately. Headquartered in San Francisco, Anyplace operates in key U.S. metropolitan areas and is expanding internationally.

To explore available units in Tokyo, visit:

https://www.anyplace.com/furnished-apartments/tokyo

Media Contact

Press Team, Anyplace, 1 415-741-2389, [email protected], https://www.anyplace.com

SOURCE Anyplace