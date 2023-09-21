Anytime Mailbox Continues Growth in Response to Demand, Welcomes 2000th Location To Its Network

Anytime Mailbox reaches their 2000th location milestone on its 10th year in business. Anytime Mailbox has the widest international footprint of any virtual mailbox provider with locations in 44 countries, including 49 US states.

Now, with 2,000+ locations in the U.S. and worldwide, Anytime Mailbox is at the forefront of providing virtual mail management and virtual addresses to the widest number of people in the world so anyone can start businesses, travel, take on side hustles, protect their privacy, and more.

This summer saw Anytime Mailbox reach notable milestones as they also celebrated their 10th company anniversary in August 2023 — a testament to the accelerated growth, increasing brand recognition, and value that Anytime Mailbox has achieved.

Anytime Mailbox has an incomparable international footprint in 44 countries across North and South America, Asia, Australia, Europe, and Africa. In the U.S., Anytime Mailbox mail center partners are in nearly all 50 states (except Rhode Island, and includes locations in DC).

"When Marcel and I created this company ten years ago, we knew we could develop a product that made a difference in people's lives. We didn't just set out to build a virtual mailbox network. We wanted to support our customers in the things that mattered the most to them with a product that could provide the first step for a business, flexibility to be on the move, and even a layer of privacy," said Matt Going, Anytime Mailbox CEO and Co-founder.

"Ten years ago, when we started this company, you would be hard-pressed to find someone who knew what it was. Many people I come across now either have one, know someone who has one, or are excited to learn about it because they immediately see how they could use it," shared Going.

Anytime Mailbox provides customers with a real street address to receive physical postal mail and packages. Partner operators scan the front of the mail/packages, upload an image to the customer's account, and fulfill requests for subsequent actions, such as opening and scanning, recycling, forwarding, and more. Anytime Mailbox gives customers digital access to postal mail from an app on their mobile device or computer, anytime and anywhere.

"We've come a long way to create a vast network of over 2,000 operators. The more we learn about our operators and the industry, the more opportunities we see to serve mail centers and their communities. Anytime Mailbox is just getting started," said Marcel Buechi, Anytime Mailbox CTO & Co-founder.

About Anytime Mailbox

Anytime Mailbox is a leading provider of virtual mailbox software technology. The company provides virtual mailbox solutions to over 2,000 mailbox business centers and coworking locations across the U.S. and internationally. The easy-to-use, app-based platform allows operator partners to provide their customers access to their physical mail via a mobile device or a computer.

