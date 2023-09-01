ANYX Showcases its New Product ANYX MAX PLUS at VapeCon -The Closed Pod System Lasts Most

ANYX, a user-driven vape brand, has announced the launch of ANYX MAX PLUS at VapeCon South Africa. The patented closed pod system provides up to 8000 puffs per pod, making it the longest-lasting closed pod vape product available.
SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ANYX, a user-driven vape brand, has announced the launch of ANYX MAX PLUS at VapeCon South Africa. The patented closed pod system provides up to 8000 puffs per pod, making it the longest-lasting closed pod vape product available. Pods come in two nicotine strength options - 2% and 5% - to suit different consumer preferences.
STRIPED LED, DURABLE STYLING
Featuring a distinctive and iconic striped LED design, the ANYX Max Plus boasts a stylish and sleek silhouette that exudes simplicity and trendiness. Its flexible structure ensures durability for extended usage, making it a perfect companion to experience the remarkable 8000 puffs and immerse in the world where flavors, satisfaction, and innovation converge.
SAFETY & SATISFACTION
The ANYX MAX Plus takes everything users love about the ANYX MAX and enhances it even further. It is made of food-grade PCTG material and, due to a larger capacity, ANYX improved the mesh coil, which is able to maximize the heating of e-liquid, vapors can expect excellent consistency in flavor and vapor output, even during long puffs. ANYX has also optimized the internal airflow system within ANYX MAX Plus. This enhanced airflow works synergistically with the coils to provide dense, satisfying vapor to the user.
MORE PUFFS, LESS SPENDING
Up to 8000 puffs of duration, ANYX MAX PLUS equals 30 packs of traditional cigarettes, 10 times of ordinary closed pod vapes in the market. No more constantly replacing your vape, This reusable device is a smart choice that saves you money in the long run.
FLAVORS
Providing an authentic and consistent flavor experience has always been a core focus for ANYX since the first launch of ANYX Pro, a well-known closed pod system with its iconic Sensit Coil technology. Our users have raved about the ANYX MAX's powerful performance, one of our most popular products since its release earlier this year. Now, We're excited to expand our ANYX Max Plus range with new flavors:
- Apple Pear Peach
- Strawberry Kiwi
- Sea Salt Lemon
- Watermelon
- Popcorn
- Grape
- Mixed Berries
- Tobacco Cream
- MANGO PEACH
- APPLE TWIN
- RAINBOW CANDY
- REFRESH WHITE GRAPE
- SWEET MINT
- STRAWBERRY MANGO
- BLUEBERRY
- PINA COLADA
The new ANYX MAX Plus flavors are available now at www.anyxglobal.com
