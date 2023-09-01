ANYX Showcases its New Product ANYX MAX PLUS at VapeCon -The Closed Pod System Lasts Most

Its flexible structure ensures durability for extended usage, making it a perfect companion to experience the remarkable 8000 puffs and immerse in the world where flavors, satisfaction, and innovation converge. Tweet this

Featuring a distinctive and iconic striped LED design, the ANYX Max Plus boasts a stylish and sleek silhouette that exudes simplicity and trendiness. Its flexible structure ensures durability for extended usage, making it a perfect companion to experience the remarkable 8000 puffs and immerse in the world where flavors, satisfaction, and innovation converge.

SAFETY & SATISFACTION

The ANYX MAX Plus takes everything users love about the ANYX MAX and enhances it even further. It is made of food-grade PCTG material and, due to a larger capacity, ANYX improved the mesh coil, which is able to maximize the heating of e-liquid, vapors can expect excellent consistency in flavor and vapor output, even during long puffs. ANYX has also optimized the internal airflow system within ANYX MAX Plus. This enhanced airflow works synergistically with the coils to provide dense, satisfying vapor to the user.

MORE PUFFS, LESS SPENDING

Up to 8000 puffs of duration, ANYX MAX PLUS equals 30 packs of traditional cigarettes, 10 times of ordinary closed pod vapes in the market. No more constantly replacing your vape, This reusable device is a smart choice that saves you money in the long run.

FLAVORS

Providing an authentic and consistent flavor experience has always been a core focus for ANYX since the first launch of ANYX Pro, a well-known closed pod system with its iconic Sensit Coil technology. Our users have raved about the ANYX MAX's powerful performance, one of our most popular products since its release earlier this year. Now, We're excited to expand our ANYX Max Plus range with new flavors:

Apple Pear Peach

Strawberry Kiwi

Sea Salt Lemon

Watermelon

Popcorn

Grape

Mixed Berries

Tobacco Cream

MANGO PEACH

APPLE TWIN

RAINBOW CANDY

REFRESH WHITE GRAPE

SWEET MINT

STRAWBERRY MANGO

BLUEBERRY

PINA COLADA

The new ANYX MAX Plus flavors are available now at www.anyxglobal.com

