Anzenna Introduces Agentic AI Investigation Agents, Delivering Autonomous Insider Risk Investigations at Machine Speed

"Anzenna Investigation Agents think like your best analyst, autonomously piecing together the full story across every data source in your environment. What used to take hours of manual correlation now happens in minutes, with full transparency into every step of the reasoning." Post this

According to Gartner®, "32% of IT workers using generative AI tools at work say they keep it hidden, hindering discovery from cybersecurity teams."1

Anzenna Agentic AI Investigation Agents

Anzenna's Investigation Agents address this challenge by autonomously executing the full investigation lifecycle. When a risk signal is detected, whether from anomalous data movement, suspicious identity behavior, or unauthorized AI tool usage, Investigation Agents gather evidence across 130+ integrated enterprise applications, correlate cross-platform behavioral patterns, assign risk context based on role and historical activity, and assemble a complete investigation case file with recommended remediation actions. Anzeena creates AI security context graphs to map relationships across assets, identities, and threats, enabling smarter, context-aware risk decisions in real time. The result is a significant reduction in mean time to investigate (MTTI) and mean time to respond (MTTR), allowing security analysts to focus on decisions rather than data gathering.

"Anzenna cut our investigation time from 2 days to 20 minutes," said a CISO at a Fortune 500 hardware company.

"Security teams today have plenty of alerts but not enough context," said Ganesh Krishnan, Co-Founder and CEO of Anzenna. "Our Investigation Agents think like your best analyst, autonomously piecing together the full story across every data source in your environment. What used to take hours of manual correlation now happens in minutes, with full transparency into every step of the reasoning."

Built on Anzenna's agentic AI engine and its agentless, cloud-native Insider Risk Management platform, Investigation Agents add a layer of autonomous investigative intelligence to the company's existing insider risk, user behavior analytics, and SaaS security capabilities. The agents operate with full auditability, providing security teams with transparent reasoning chains so every conclusion can be reviewed and validated.

Key Capabilities and Benefits:

Autonomous End-to-End Investigations: Investigation Agents execute the full investigation workflow, from initial alert triage through evidence collection, behavioral correlation, and case assembly, delivering analyst-ready case files without manual intervention.

Cross-Platform Behavioral Correlation: Agents correlate signals across identity providers, SaaS applications, endpoints, email, cloud storage, and developer tools to build a multi-dimensional view of user behavior that reveals true intent behind every alert.

Context-Aware Risk Prioritization: Every investigation is enriched with role-based context, historical behavior baselines, and organizational risk policies. Investigation Agents separate genuine threats from benign anomalies, reducing alert fatigue and focusing analyst attention where it matters.

One-Click Remediation from Investigation to Action: Investigation Agents connect findings directly to Anzenna's automated remediation engine, allowing security teams to revoke access, quarantine accounts, block data sharing, and enforce policies from the investigation case file.

Transparent AI Reasoning with Full Audit Trails: Every investigation includes a complete reasoning chain documenting the agent's logic, evidence sources, and conclusions. Security leaders get defensible, auditable records for compliance reporting and executive communication.

Anzenna Agentic AI Investigation Agents are available now as part of the Anzenna Insider Risk Management platform. To learn more visit www.anzenna.ai or request a demo at See a Product Demo.

Connect with Anzenna at RSAC 2026

Anzenna will be at RSA Conference 2026 in San Francisco. Join us for our After Party on Tuesday, March 24 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM to connect with security leaders, see live demonstrations of Investigation Agents, and learn how Anzenna is redefining insider risk management for AI tools, AI agents, and humans.

About Anzenna Agentic AI Investigation Agents

Anzenna Agentic AI Investigation Agents are an autonomous investigation capability delivered on the Anzenna Insider Risk Management platform. Investigation Agents conduct end-to-end insider risk investigations by collecting evidence, correlating cross-platform behavioral signals, applying role-based risk context, and assembling comprehensive case files with recommended remediation actions. By replacing hours of manual analyst work with machine-speed investigation, Investigation Agents reduce mean time to investigate and mean time to respond, helping security teams stay ahead of insider threats at enterprise scale.

About Anzenna

Anzenna is redefining insider risk management for the agentic AI era. Its Insider Risk Management platform addresses threats originating from AI tools, AI agents, and humans in a single, agentless, cloud-native solution that brings together insider risk, user behavior analytics, and SaaS security. With 130+ enterprise integrations, Anzenna provides security teams with accurate risk identification and real-time automated remediation. The platform deploys in minutes, not months. Trusted by enterprises and delivered through managed security partnerships, Anzenna has demonstrated 40% faster threat resolution and eliminated hundreds of risky applications through automated remediation at customer deployments worldwide.

For more information, visit www.anzenna.ai.

Media Contact:

Anzenna, Inc.

[email protected]

1 Gartner, Cybersecurity Trend: Agentic AI Demands Program Oversight, by Jeremy D'Hoinne and Craig Porter, January 2026. Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Media Contact

Ganesh Krishnan, Anzenna Inc, 1 6509067812, [email protected], www.anzenna.ai

SOURCE Anzenna Inc