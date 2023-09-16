Anzolo Medical Launches MedAID, an AI Assistant for Medical Websites

Digital marketing agency Anzolo Medical has launched MedAID, an AI-powered virtual assistant designed exclusively for medical websites. Integrating seamlessly via a widget, MedAID provides 24/7 support to site visitors by answering questions, sharing information, and scheduling appointments, which has been shown to double conversion rates. The HIPAA-compliant MedAID represents a new application of AI technology to optimize marketing for cosmetic surgeons and medspas.
BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anzolo Medical, a leading digital marketing agency for cosmetic and plastic surgeons, has launched MedAID, an artificial intelligence-powered assistant widget designed exclusively for medical websites. MedAID provides around-the-clock support to website visitors by answering questions, providing relevant information, and encouraging online appointments.
MedAID represents a breakthrough application of AI technology in the medical space. The virtual assistant widget integrates seamlessly into Anzolo's client websites to engage visitors in real-time. By providing personalized guidance and information to prospective patients, MedAID has been demonstrated to double conversion rates from website traffic.
"We're excited to introduce MedAID, the newest addition to our suite of digital marketing services for aesthetic healthcare providers," said Andrew Zolotovskovs, CEO of Anzolo Medical. "MedAID allows us to optimize our clients' marketing spend by capturing more leads and filling their calendars 24/7 with the power of AI."
The HIPAA-compliant virtual assistant handles frequently asked questions, educates website visitors on procedures and services, prompts contact requests, and enables appointment self-scheduling. MedAID improves upon other chatbots with healthcare-specific responses and empathy.
Anzolo Medical, founded in 2018, creates customized digital marketing campaigns for cosmetic and plastic surgeons across the United States. The agency's data-driven approach pairs human expertise with advanced technology like MedAID to maximize return on marketing investment.
About Anzolo Medical
Anzolo Medical is a premier digital marketing agency representing top cosmetic and plastic surgeons. Learn more at anzolomedical.com.
Media Contact
Andrew Zolotovskovs, Anzolo Medical, 1 4808109760, [email protected], https://anzolomedical.com
SOURCE Anzolo Medical
Share this article