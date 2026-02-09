Anzu Unlocks Performance-Driven Intrinsic In-Game Advertising for Programmatic DSPs

By introducing click-enabled intrinsic in-game ads, we're unlocking a new class of high-intent, player-first inventory that delivers measurable outcomes while respecting gameplay. Post this

Anzu, the leading intrinsic in-game ad solution, today announced the launch of click-enabled intrinsic in-game ad formats, marking its expansion into performance advertising and opening up a new, exclusive source of programmatic gaming inventory for performance DSPs.

The launch gives performance DSPs access to high-intent, in-game inventory that has historically been inaccessible to performance buying, combining premium environments with measurable, lower-funnel outcomes.

With this expansion, performance buyers can now access intrinsic in-game placements that live natively inside gameplay and are not tied to traditional in-app ad stacks. This unlocks gaming supply that is unavailable through other channels, reducing competitive friction and enabling more stable delivery, greater control, and improved performance efficiency for DSPs running UA, retargeting, and lower-funnel campaigns.

Performance outcomes in intrinsic in-game advertising are already proving strong. Data from a recent Anzu report shows that, on average, intrinsic ads deliver a 21% lower CPA versus advertisers' goals. In addition, Anzu's clickable intrinsic ad formats deliver incremental lift compared to online video and display CTR numbers, with a 13% increase for video and a 5% increase for display formats, based on Anzu proprietary data.

In line with Anzu's player-first approach, the ads are built directly into gameplay and use proprietary interaction mechanics designed to prevent accidental clicks and improve click intent. This results in higher-quality engagement signals for conversion and attribution, helping DSPs protect performance efficiency and downstream outcomes.

Anzu also offers flexible bundling options that combine intrinsic in-game formats with traditional ad units, such as interstitials and rewarded video, enabling DSPs to activate gaming through a single platform. This creates a new, independent performance channel inside top-tier games, combining the scale and immersion of gaming with the accountability of digital performance media.

Several performance DSPs are already onboard, including The Trade Desk, StackAdapt, Basis, Smadex, and Adikteev, enabling immediate access to performance-based intrinsic in-game inventory for outcomes-driven campaigns.

"In-game advertising is continuing to evolve into a solid performance channel," said Itamar Benedy, Co-Founder and CEO of Anzu. "By introducing click-enabled intrinsic in-game ads, we're unlocking a new class of high-intent, player-first inventory that delivers measurable outcomes while respecting gameplay. This expansion brings performance buyers closer to premium gaming environments in a way that simply hasn't been possible before."

"Performance marketers are constantly looking for new, high-quality supply that delivers efficiency and intent," said Jordi de los Pinos, Founder and CEO of Smadex. "Intrinsic in-game advertising introduces a new performance environment with high attention, strong signals, and reduced competition. This kind of supply expansion is exactly what the performance ecosystem needs to drive better outcomes at scale."

To access click-enabled intrinsic in-game inventory and activate new performance gaming supply with measurable outcomes, get in touch with Anzu by heading here.

About Anzu:

Anzu is the leading intrinsic in-game ad solution for mobile, PC, and console, supporting both brand and performance advertising inside gameplay. Anzu's player-first in-game ads help advertisers reach audiences programmatically in a non-disruptive, highly engaging way, from awareness through to action. A patented 3D ad tracking engine, the first to bring viewability measurement in-game, and partnerships with trusted AdTech vendors make Anzu the preferred in-game advertising partner for brands, agencies, and performance buyers.

Backed by WPP, Sony Innovation Fund, NBCUniversal, Samsung Next, Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund, Amex Ventures, and others, Anzu is on a mission to make advertising in games better. Learn more at anzu.io.

Media Contact

Daria Sokoldan, Anzu.io, 375 299113260, [email protected], https://www.anzu.io/

SOURCE Anzu.io