AOC AGON PRO AG456UCZD: Revolutionizing Gaming with Ultra-Wide Curved OLED Brilliance

The world's number one gaming monitor brand introduces new Ultra-Wide Curved OLED Gaming Monitor

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AOC, the world's number one gaming monitor brand, proudly introduces the AOC AGON PRO AG456UCZD Ultra-Wide Curved OLED Gaming Monitor, a masterpiece designed to set new benchmarks in immersive gaming experiences. Melding cutting-edge OLED technology with an ultra-wide curved display, this gaming monitor is poised to redefine visual excellence and take gaming to unprecedented levels.

"Our dedication in crafting hardware that marries performance, style, and speed, bringing gamers into the action like never before. With standout features like the OLED display and USB-C connectivity, this monitor sets the stage for a game-changing evolution in pro-gaming, promising unparalleled immersion and groundbreaking gameplay experiences," says James Melendez President and CEO at TPV-USA (AOC).

Next Level Immersion

With an expansive 21:9 aspect ratio, gamers are immersed in a panoramic field of view that extends beyond conventional monitors. The 800R super curved borderless screen provides an enveloping visual experience, transporting players into the heart of their favorite games with realism and depth. Bask fully in the game with 100.7% DCI-P3, 136.7% sRGB wide color gamut that delivers rich details and diverse contrast.

OLED Technology Redefined

At the core of the AOC AGON PRO AG456UCZD lies state-of-the-art OLED technology, delivering pixel-perfect brilliance, genuine blacks, extreme color accuracy, and over 1.07 billion colors. Each pixel is individually lit, allowing for precise control and exceptional contrast ratios. The result is a visual feast that brings games to life.

Pro-Grade Performance Meets Aesthetics and Unbeatable Speed

Beyond its breathtaking display, the AOC AGON PRO AG456UCZD is engineered for pro-grade gaming performance. With a 240 Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms GTG response time, ultra-low input lag, and AMD FreeSync Premium technologies, this monitor equips users with seamless, tear-free gameplay. The sleek and modern design, coupled with customizable hexagonal lighting, adds a touch of sophistication to any gaming setup, blending aesthetics with uncompromising performance.

Advanced Connectivity and Ergonomic Design

Connectivity is a breeze via USB-C docking to transfer high-speed data, high resolution video signal, and power a laptop (up to 90W of Power Delivery support). Play and work in high resolution while simultaneously charging a notebook. Its fully ergonomic stand is height adjustable and offers the most optimum viewing angle while promoting healthy posture. Thanks to its pivot function, the monitor can be instantly rotated from landscape to portrait mode.

Availability

The AOC AGON PRO AG456UCZD Ultra-Wide Curved OLED Gaming Monitor is available starting March 26, 2024, at Amazon, respectively for $1,399.99.

For press inquiries and review sample requests, please contact Jamy Reyes at [email protected].

About AOC

Founded in 1967, AOC is a globally leading monitor and IT accessories brand and a subsidiary of TPV Technology Limited, the world's largest LCD manufacturer. AOC offers one of the strongest portfolios of high-performance gaming monitors in the world and a complete ecosystem of gaming accessories grouped into three categories: AOC Gaming for core gamers, AGON for competitive gamers, and AGON PRO for Esports enthusiasts and professional Esports players. Since 2020, AOC has been one of the leading gaming monitor brands and a top choice of gamers worldwide.

Media Contact

Jamy Reyes, AOC Gaming, 1.510.977.2450, [email protected], https://aoc.com/us/gaming

SOURCE AOC Gaming