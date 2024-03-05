AOC (Gaming) Elevates Red Bull Kumite Experience as Official Monitor Partner

AOC, the world's number one gaming monitor brand announce its continued partnership with the prestigious Red Bull Kumite

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AOC, the world's number one gaming monitor brand, is thrilled to announce its continued partnership with the prestigious Red Bull Kumite, one of the most eminent Street Fighter 6 tournaments globally, returning to New York on March 16 and 17, 2024, at the historic Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn. This two-day event promises a breathtaking spectacle of high-stakes matches between 16 of the world's best players.

AOC is proud to be part of this electrifying event as the official monitor partner, providing cutting-edge gaming monitors with exceptional visual clarity and ultra-high refresh rates. AOC's commitment to delivering the best possible in-game experience aligns seamlessly with the high standards of competition set by Red Bull Kumite.

"We are thrilled to announce our renewed partnership with Red Bull Kumite, an event that truly embodies the spirit of competitive gaming. Our commitment to providing exceptional hardware to these enthusiastic competitors is unwavering. AOC is dedicated to enhancing the gaming experience, and we are proud to contribute to the success of this iconic tournament along with our legendary partner, Red Bull," says President and CEO at TPV-USA (AOC), James Melendez.

In an unprecedented move for 2024, the tournament will see 14 elite players directly invited, featuring renowned champions such as Adel "Big Bird" Anouche, Victor "Punk" Woodley, Saul Leonardo "MenaRD" Mena II, and Japan's veteran powerhouse Tsunehiro "Gachikun'' Kanamori.

AOC looks forward to being a part of this unique experience once again, fostering the spirit of competition and camaraderie, and wishing the best of luck to the impressive line-up of FGC titans. The main event is scheduled for Sunday, March 17. The event will be live-streamed on Twitch (twitch. tv/redbull), YouTube (youtube.com/redbullgaming), and covered via AOC's [Instagram, allowing fans worldwide to witness the drama unfold.

Live Stream Timings

Saturday 16 March – Play-In

11 AM EDT : Top 8 matches

Saturday 16 March – Last Chance Qualifier

6 PM EDT : Top 16 matches

Sunday 17 March – Main Event

1 PM EDT : Opening Ceremony 1:30 PM EDT : Top 16 Round 1 5 PM EDT : Halftime Show 5:20 PM EDT : Quarter Finals 9:30 PM EDT : Stream Ends



In celebration of the upcoming festivities, AOC is hosting a giveaway now until March 20. Gear up for the ultimate showdown and light up the fight with the visual brilliance of AOC's ultra-bright and vibrant OLED gaming monitors. Enter now at https://gleam.io/Oqe2j/light-up-the-fight-giveaway for a chance to ignite your gaming setup with over $4,000 in prizes.

