AOC Remains the World's #1 Gaming Monitor Brand for the Sixth Year Running

"Being recognized yet again as the global leader in gaming monitors validates our player-first philosophy," said Kevin Wu, Head of the Monitors Business Unit at AOC. "We're driven to keep innovating, pushing the boundaries of performance, and meeting the demands of serious gamers everywhere."

Heading into 2025, AGON by AOC will continue to focus on game-integrated hardware innovations, collaborating with leading developers to optimize display performance for specific genres and playstyles. This fusion of hardware and software aims to deliver even deeper immersion and enhanced responsiveness for competitive and casual gamers alike.

Industry-Leading Innovation Across the Lineup

FHD monitors now reaching up to 400Hz for ultra-smooth motion

QHD displays in the AGON series pushing boundaries with 540Hz refresh rates

OLED models (both QD-OLED and WOLED) across the portfolio for cinematic color and contrast

Proprietary features like MBR+, Dual Refresh Rate Support, and Circular Polarization for reduced eye fatigue and optimized performance across gaming genres

Whether it's first-person shooters, immersive RPGs, or esports arenas, AOC continues to deliver the tools North American gamers need to stay at the top of their game.

About AOC

Founded in 1967, AOC is a globally leading monitor brand and a subsidiary of TPV Technology Limited, the world's largest LCD manufacturer. AOC offers a comprehensive lineup of high-performance gaming displays and accessories across three performance tiers: AOC Gaming (core gamers), AGON (competitive gamers), and AGON PRO (esports professionals). Backed by award-winning innovation and trusted by gamers around the world, AOC is the #1 gaming monitor brand globally in unit shipments (100Hz+), and a top choice for gamers across North America and beyond.

