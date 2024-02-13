AOC Unveils the Future of Portability with the AOC 16T3EA Ultra Slim Portable Monitor

Display company unveils ultra slim portable monitor for casual gamers.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AOC, the world's number one gaming monitor brand, proudly unveils the AOC 16T3EA portable monitor, the latest addition to the AOC 16T3 series. Elevating the standard for on-the-go displays, the AOC 16T3EA promises unparalleled portability and functionality, redefining the user experience for professionals, casual gamers, and content creators alike.

Ultra-Slim Design, Ultimate Versatility

Boasting a sleek and ultra-slim design, the AOC 16T3EA is a visual marvel, measuring just 15.6 inches diagonally. Its USB-C connectivity ensures a seamless and clutter-free experience, allowing users to connect and power the monitor with a single cable to enjoy streamlined efficiency anytime, anywhere (USB-C DP Alt Mode required). The Full HD 1920x1080 resolution and IPS panel deliver stunning visuals, making it the ideal companion for productivity, entertainment, and creative tasks.

Your Mobile Entertainment

The AOC 16T3EA is not only a casual gaming monitor; it's a hub for all your entertainment needs. Seamlessly connect your smartphone or Nintendo Switch, relishing a larger screen for immersive gaming on the go, stream your favorite shows, or engage in video calls with clarity. The AOC 16T3EA effortlessly adapts to your diverse digital lifestyle.

Portrait or Landscape, the Choice is Yours

Equipped with built-in kickstands, the AOC 16T3EA provides the flexibility to switch between portrait and landscape orientations effortlessly. Whether you're working on documents, designing graphics, or watching videos, the monitor adapts to your preferred viewing mode.

VESA Mount for Versatility

Mount this VESA compatible (50x50 mm) display to a monitor arm or wall with the included wall brackets for max comfort and convenience.

Designed for Your Wellbeing

AOC Flicker-Free technology uses a Direct Current backlight system for a more comfortable viewing experience and wellbeing for your eyes.

Available at Top Retailers

The AOC 16T3EA portable monitor is available now on Amazon, Newegg, and Walmart respectively, for $129.99.

About AOC

Founded in 1967, AOC is a globally leading monitor and IT accessories brand and a subsidiary of TPV Technology Limited, the world's largest LCD manufacturer. AOC offers one of the strongest portfolios of high-performance gaming monitors in the world and complete ecosystem of gaming accessories grouped in three categories: AOC Gaming for core gamers, AGON for competitive gamers, and AGON PRO for Esports enthusiasts and professional Esports players. Since 2020 AGON by AOC has been one of the leading gaming monitor brands and a top choice of gamers worldwide.

For more information please refer to AOC's official website or follow AOC on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

