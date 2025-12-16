AOEP and Citiri Announce 2025 Opconic Awards Honoring Excellence in Operational Readiness and Owner Scope Management

"The best project owners treat the soft stuff as the hard stuff." - Ortez Gude, Citiri CEO Post this

While some complex programs achieve technical and construction milestones, most fall short in achieving the operational, customer, and economic outcomes envisioned by the operator. The Opconic Awards were created to spotlight the organizations, operational readiness professional, and supporters closing that gap by elevating operational readiness to a leadership responsibility, not a downstream activity.

2025 Opconic Award Recipients

The R.L. Gilbert Award of Excellence: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport's ORAT Team

Best Team Performance: Sound Transit's Transition to Operations Division

Execution Maestro Award: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's ORAT Team

Best Opening Day Experience: San Diego International Airport's ORAT Team

Best Operations Transition: Pittsburgh International Airport's ORAT Team

Impact Award: Greater Orlando Aviation Authority's Operational Readiness Team

Rising Star Award: Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky International Airport's ORAT Team

Air Cover Award: Los Angeles World Airports' Airport Operational Readiness Division

Customer Experience Leadership Award: Hamad International Airport's ORAT Team

Next-Gen Trailblazer Award: San Francisco International Airport's CAS Team

Consultant of the Year: Munich Airport International's Herbert Keffel

EPC Leaders of the Year: Bechtel's Raymond Melee and Steve Riano

Innovation Leadership Award: Amazon Web Services' Bob Kwik

Industry Luminary Award: Jacobs' Melvin Price

Association Leadership of the Year: ACI-NA's Christopher Oswald

Why Operational Readiness Matters Now

"Operational readiness is where operator intent, also known as the promise of a project, is either realized or lost," said Coni Walbert, AOEP Opconic Awards Selection Committee Chair. "This year's Opconic Award recipients represent a global cross-section of operators and industry partners who understand that opening day is not a date on a schedule – it's a mission critical performance that must be rehearsed, governed, and led. These leaders are setting a new standard for excellence in owner scope management and delivering exceptional operational outcomes."

Ortez Gude, CEO of Citiri added:

"The best project owners treat the soft stuff as the hard stuff. They understand that success is not defined by construction completion alone, but by how well organizations can minimize disruption and orchestrate the multitude of operational changes inherent in complex infrastructure projects. The Opconic Awards recognize those who treat the soft stuff as the hard stuff by making operational readiness a strategic discipline."

About the Academy of Operations Enablement Professionals (AOEP)

The Academy of Operations Enablement Professionals (AOEP) is an industry organization dedicated to advancing the practice of operational readiness and owner scope management. AOEP connects and supports professionals responsible for ensuring that complex infrastructure projects transition successfully from construction to stable, safe, effective operations that produce the outcomes operators expect.

About Citiri

Citiri develops CitiriOS, the Owner Scope Management platform designed to help infrastructure operators successfully govern operational readiness, align stakeholders, and confidently open and operate new facilities with zero drama. Citiri is a founding corporate supporter of AOEP and an advocate for elevating operational readiness as a leadership and governance discipline.

