AOP Languedoc Enjoys Dynamic Sales Growth in the United States

"The concept of vibration — being in tune with all aspects of our surroundings — is our way of sharing the character of Languedoc with those who admire beauty and good living, those who demand the best quality for their wines, and those who seek authentic, natural experiences." Tweet this

The colorful, contemporary artwork for the "Good Vibes, Good Wines" campaign showcases the vibrancy of AOP Languedoc's wines. Using renderings of the appellation wines as viewed under a microscope, the new campaign imagery vibrates with the positive, generous energy of AOP Languedoc's terroir and promises an intense, singular tasting experience. Click to view photography and a video of the "Good Vibes, Good Wines" campaign art.

AOP Languedoc is the largest appellation in the Languedoc region, accounting for 30% of total wine production and spanning over 24,000 acres. Known for their enterprising spirit and warm hospitality, the producers of AOP Languedoc are committed to delivering the highest quality-to-value and environmental standards. The "Good Vibes, Good Wines" platform captures the dynamic impact of nature and the people behind AOP Languedoc wines, collectively shaped by the region's beautiful landscape and the prevailing influence of Mediterranean culture.

To reinforce the "Good Vibes" platform, the Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins du Languedoc (CIVL) has launched an engaging 2023 program to support continuing awareness and education of AOP Languedoc wines with U.S. trade and media partners. Key initiatives include trade conferences and buyers' seminars, as well as press sampling and sponsored educational content with top industry publishers. The CIVL aims to support continuing momentum of AOP Languedoc wines in the U.S. market through dedicated efforts to expand sales and distribution of appellation wines with new and existing partners.

ABOUT AOP LANGUEDOC

Founded in 2007, AOP Languedoc is the regional flagship appellation within the Languedoc wine region. As Languedoc's largest appellation, AOP Languedoc encompasses 24,000 acres and extends from NDmes on the Mediterranean Sea to the Spanish border, including coastal vineyards and the hilly and mountainous terrain bordered by the CIvennes and the Montagne Noire. The varied geography, climate and soils of AOP Languedoc allow for a varied production of exceptional red, white and rosI wines. Sustainability and biodiversity are shared values, representing AOP Languedoc's outstanding commitment to environmental certification.

