AOP Languedoc Launched 2025 Regional Education Drive with New Programs at Texsom and Sommcon Conferences

– 2025 program reinforced the region's lively "Good Vibes, Good Wines" platform with new initiatives to support sommelier scholarship and multiple expert seminars and tastings –

LANGUEDOC, France, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AOP Languedoc, a renowned appellation in the Languedoc region of the south of France, stepped up its presence in the U.S. with a renewed focus on trade scholarship and education at the TEXSOM and SommCon Conferences. The 2025 campaign built on AOP Languedoc's vibrant "Good Vibes, Good Wines" campaign, in collaboration with the Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins du Languedoc (CIVL), as part of the region's mission to support continued momentum and expanding sales and distribution of appellation wines. AOP Languedoc joined forces with AOP Picpoul de Pinet, dedicated to fresh-flavored and lively white wines sourced from a small growing region with singular origins on the Mediterranean Coast of Languedoc.

Key initiatives of the 2025 AOP Languedoc campaign included trade conferences and buyers' events, trivia experiences, press sampling and sponsored educational content with top industry publishers. AOP Picpoul de Pinet actively participated with AOP Languedoc in Dallas at TEXSOM (August 24-26, 2025) with a kick-off at Sommer Camp, the premier volunteer experience at the TEXSOM Conference, followed by tasting sessions at the TEXSOM Expo. On August 23, Advanced Sommelier Alisha Blackwell-Calvert led a lively Trivia event and a wine and pairing competition for Sommer Camp attendees; the winner receiving a scholarship to support continuing education. Known for their fresh approach, AOP Languedoc and AOP Picpoul de Pinet also co-hosted a trade-only Taco Trivia night, as well as a dedicated seminar and multiple tasting sessions at the SommCon Conference in San Diego (September 7-9, 2025).

AOP Languedoc is an expansive and forward-thinking appellation in the Languedoc region, accounting for 30% of total wine production and spanning over 24,000 acres. Known for their enterprising spirit and warm hospitality, the producers of AOP Languedoc are committed to delivering the highest quality-to-value and environmental standards across a diverse range of red, white and rosé wines. The "Good Vibes, Good Wines" platform captures the dynamic impact of nature and the people behind AOP Languedoc wines, collectively shaped by the region's beautiful landscape and the prevailing influence of Mediterranean culture. The colorful, contemporary artwork for the "Good Vibes, Good Wines" campaign showcases the vibrancy of AOP Languedoc's wines. Using renderings of the appellation wines as viewed under a microscope, the campaign imagery vibrates with the positive, generous energy of AOP Languedoc's terroir.

ABOUT AOP LANGUEDOC

Founded in 2007, AOP Languedoc is the regional flagship appellation within the Languedoc wine region. As Languedoc's largest appellation, AOP Languedoc encompasses 24,000 acres and extends from Nîmes on the Mediterranean Sea to the Spanish border, including coastal vineyards and the hilly and mountainous terrain bordered by the Cévennes and the Montagne Noire. The varied geography, climate and soils of AOP Languedoc allow for a varied production of exceptional red, white and rosé wines. Sustainability and biodiversity are shared values, representing AOP Languedoc's outstanding commitment to environmental certification.

