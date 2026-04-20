AOPACK Introduces BM2800-Ultra Short Run Corrugated Box Maker with Integrated Digital Printing

"The BM2800-Ultra corrugated box maker brings together digital printing and box making into a single workflow, allowing manufacturers to produce customized corrugated boxes faster and more efficiently than ever before." Post this

Unlike traditional carton converting methods that rely on die-cutting and large production batches, the BM2800-Ultra corrugated box maker enables manufacturers to produce corrugated boxes directly from sheet board with minimal setup time. This allows for faster response to changing order requirements and reduces dependency on pre-produced stock.

Integrated packaging production with Aopack Corrugated Box Maker

The BM2800-Ultra incorporates several key functions, including digital printing, slotting, slitting, creasing, vibrating knife cutting, and inline gluing. By consolidating these processes, the system reduces the need for multiple standalone machines and simplifies overall production workflows.

The integration of digital printing into the box making process enables companies to produce customized packaging in a single pass. This eliminates additional printing steps and allows for greater flexibility in branding and product differentiation.

Supporting high-mix, low-volume manufacturing

With the continued expansion of e-commerce and personalized packaging, manufacturers are increasingly required to manage a wider range of box sizes and designs in smaller production volumes.

The BM2800-Ultra is engineered to support this high-mix, low-volume production model. It allows operators to quickly switch between different box formats without the need for tooling changes, making it suitable for both industrial manufacturers and packaging converters.

In addition, the system supports a variety of corrugated board types, including AAA corrugated flute heavy-duty cardboard, ensuring consistent performance across different applications.

Automation and operational efficiency

To further enhance productivity, the BM2800-Ultra can be configured with automated feeding and box collecting systems. These features enable continuous operation with reduced manual handling, improving efficiency and consistency on the production floor.

Advanced creasing technologies are also incorporated to ensure precise folding and improved structural integrity of finished boxes, particularly when processing thicker corrugated boards.

Expanding global presence

AOPACK continues to expand its global footprint, with 1200+ installations of its box making machines across more than 60 countries. The company reports increasing demand from markets such as North America and Europe, where manufacturers are seeking more flexible and cost-efficient packaging solutions.

About AOPACK

AOPACK is a manufacturer specializing in automated box making machines for corrugated packaging production. The company focuses on delivering compact, integrated systems that help businesses improve efficiency, reduce inventory, and adapt to changing production requirements.

Media Contact

Aopack Alvin, Aopack Ltd., 86 17667867902, [email protected], https://www.aopackmachine.com/

SOURCE Aopack Ltd.