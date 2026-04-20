AOPACK Introduces BM2800-Ultra Short Run Corrugated Box Maker with Integrated Digital Printing

AOPACK introduces the BM2800-Ultra corrugated box maker with integrated digital printing, enabling efficient, on-demand production of custom corrugated boxes with greater flexibility and reduced setup time.
QINGDAO, China, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AOPACK has announced the release of its latest corrugated box making solution, the BM2800-Ultra corrugated box maker with digital printing function intergrated, developed to support the growing demand for flexible and on-demand packaging production.
As manufacturers face increasing pressure to reduce inventory, shorten lead times, and handle more customized orders, the shift toward digital and automated box production continues to accelerate. AOPACK new box making machine is designed to address these challenges by combining multiple production processes into a single, integrated platform.
Unlike traditional carton converting methods that rely on die-cutting and large production batches, the BM2800-Ultra corrugated box maker enables manufacturers to produce corrugated boxes directly from sheet board with minimal setup time. This allows for faster response to changing order requirements and reduces dependency on pre-produced stock.
Integrated packaging production with Aopack Corrugated Box Maker
The BM2800-Ultra incorporates several key functions, including digital printing, slotting, slitting, creasing, vibrating knife cutting, and inline gluing. By consolidating these processes, the system reduces the need for multiple standalone machines and simplifies overall production workflows.
The integration of digital printing into the box making process enables companies to produce customized packaging in a single pass. This eliminates additional printing steps and allows for greater flexibility in branding and product differentiation.
Supporting high-mix, low-volume manufacturing
With the continued expansion of e-commerce and personalized packaging, manufacturers are increasingly required to manage a wider range of box sizes and designs in smaller production volumes.
The BM2800-Ultra is engineered to support this high-mix, low-volume production model. It allows operators to quickly switch between different box formats without the need for tooling changes, making it suitable for both industrial manufacturers and packaging converters.
In addition, the system supports a variety of corrugated board types, including AAA corrugated flute heavy-duty cardboard, ensuring consistent performance across different applications.
Automation and operational efficiency
To further enhance productivity, the BM2800-Ultra can be configured with automated feeding and box collecting systems. These features enable continuous operation with reduced manual handling, improving efficiency and consistency on the production floor.
Advanced creasing technologies are also incorporated to ensure precise folding and improved structural integrity of finished boxes, particularly when processing thicker corrugated boards.
Expanding global presence
AOPACK continues to expand its global footprint, with 1200+ installations of its box making machines across more than 60 countries. The company reports increasing demand from markets such as North America and Europe, where manufacturers are seeking more flexible and cost-efficient packaging solutions.
About AOPACK
AOPACK is a manufacturer specializing in automated box making machines for corrugated packaging production. The company focuses on delivering compact, integrated systems that help businesses improve efficiency, reduce inventory, and adapt to changing production requirements.
Media Contact
Aopack Alvin, Aopack Ltd., 86 17667867902, [email protected], https://www.aopackmachine.com/
SOURCE Aopack Ltd.
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