aosu Expands Home Security Lineup, Unveils Upgraded Ecosystem at CES 2026

"With the new Tracking Series and latest updates to aosuCortex, we're giving homeowners a smarter, more flexible way to protect what matters most," said Brint Florkowski, Brand Director at aosu. "The T2 Ultra, T2 Pro and R2 Max Video Doorbell each deliver powerful advantages on their own, but it's when they work together as one unified system that the experience truly transforms. From around the corner coverage to precision tracking and intelligent device-to-device coordination, we're redefining what complete, customizable home protection looks like without compromises and without blind spots."

aosu T2 Ultra: Setting a New Standard in Home Security Clarity

The new aosu T2 Ultra 4K SolarCam raises the bar for home-security solutions, delivering flagship-level performance that redefines what's possible in nighttime surveillance. At the heart of its advanced AI-powered system is TrueColor 4K night vision, which eliminates security blind spots and delivers vivid, full-color footage even in total darkness—no lighting required.

Equipped with an F/1.0 ultra-wide aperture and a large 1/1.8" starlight sensor, the T2 Ultra ensures homeowners can clearly identify faces, license plates, and other critical details day or night. Its triple smart detection system also combines PIR heat sensing, wave radar, and on-device AI to detect human activity with over 90% accuracy while reducing false alarms.

Starting at $699.99 for the 2-cam kit and $1,099.99 for the 4-cam kit, the T2 Ultra 4K SolarCam with aosuCortex is now available for purchase at aosulife.com.

aosu T2 Pro: Providing Unmatched Coverage and Intelligent Tracking

As part of the new Tracking Series, the aosu T2 Pro delivers a breakthrough in perimeter protection with a dual-camera fusion system that pairs a 170° ultra-wide fixed camera for panoramic coverage with a fully controllable PTZ camera, offering 360 degrees of horizontal rotation and 90 degrees of vertical tilt. Working together, these two lenses provide up to 270 degrees of simultaneous coverage tracking, allowing homeowners to see both the big picture and critical details at the same time.

Powered by AI Agile Lock Capture, the T2 Pro detects, locks, and tracks activity instantly. Its on-device AI recognizes people, vehicles, animals, and repeat visitors, ensuring faster alerts, more accurate classifications, and a more intelligent monitoring experience overall. These capabilities create a synchronized near-to-far protection system that actively deters threats while maintaining unmatched clarity day or night.

Pricing and availability for the T2 Pro will be available in spring 2026.

R2 Max Video Doorbell

The aosu Video Doorbell R2 Max is aosu's next-generation smart doorbell designed to give homeowners a clearer, smarter view of what's happening at their front door. The R2 Max combines award-winning design with powerful on-device AI to deliver reliable protection and peace of mind.

Built around a triple-sensor system (camera, PIR, and 60GHz radar), the R2 Max uses local AI to accurately detect people, recognize unusual behavior, and reduce false alerts. It captures every moment in sharp detail with 3K HDR video, full-color night vision, and a 150° vertical field of view for full head-to-toe coverage. Two-way audio with echo and noise reduction ensures clear conversations at the door.

The R2 Max also helps protect deliveries with smart package detection and monitoring, alerting homeowners when packages arrive and tracking them to help prevent theft. With flexible power options—including a removable battery delivering up to 120+ days of battery life—and seamless integration with the aosuCortex ecosystem, the R2 Max Video Doorbell offers an easy, intelligent upgrade to everyday home security.

Pricing and availability for the R2 Max Video Doorbell will be available in spring 2026.

aosuCortex: Powering a Modular Ecosystem

The newly upgraded aosuCortex now supports up to eight mixed-type cameras for advanced camera-to-camera tracking (previously supported only one type of camera) and smarter local processing that reduces camera power consumption by processing data locally, delivering up to 30% longer battery life.

This enhanced interoperability allows users to combine the T2 Ultra, T2 Pro and R2 Max into one fully modular, entirely DIY security network. The result is an expandable, customizable system that lets homeowners tailor coverage without relying on separate hubs or cloud subscriptions.

These new innovations are being showcased at CES 2026 at The Venetian Expo Halls booth #52365.

About aosu

Since 2021, aosu has been trusted to make homes smarter and families safer through innovative security solutions. Our AI-powered smart home systems combine cutting-edge technology with simple, user-friendly design to make it easier to protect what matters most. We strive to stay at the forefront of home security with a strong customer-centric approach and commitment to R&D. With a global presence, aosu is bringing peace of mind to families worldwide. Learn more at www.aosulife.com.

