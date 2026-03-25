aosu Launches SolarCam T2 Pro to Eliminate Blind Spots and Redefine Home Security

Now available, the new system uses two lenses for 360° coverage and around-the-corner-views offering next-level property protection
DOVER, Del., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --
- aosu has launched the SolarCam T2 Pro dual-lens security camera, which uses two cameras to provide wider, around-the-corner coverage and real-time activity tracking.
- Using AI-powered detection, the SolarCam T2 Pro identifies people, vehicles, and animals while reducing false alerts and covering up to 360° to minimize blind spots.
- The SolarCam T2 Pro offers a user-friendly setup with 3K video, night vision, solar charging, no-fee expandable storage, and DIY installation.
Today, innovative smart home security solutions brand aosu announced the launch of the SolarCam T2 Pro Security Camera, a new home security solution designed to help homeowners see more, worry less, and protect their property with confidence. First revealed at CES 2026, the SolarCam T2 Pro is now available as part of aosu's new Tracking Series starting at $199.99 at aosulife.com and on Amazon.
"The SolarCam T2 Pro reflects aosu's belief that smart security should be both powerful and practical," said Brint Florkowski, Brand Director at aosu. "By combining innovative, intelligent features with DIY installation and easy-to-use interfaces, we're giving families greater control, clarity, and peace of mind from day one. This new camera system delivers breakthrough perimeter protection which is especially important as many gear up for warmer weather and even more outdoor activities."
Greater Coverage for Greater Security
With nearly 94 million U.S. households using security systems such as cameras, alarms, or access control tools, the launch of the SolarCam T2 Pro reflects the growing consumer demand for smarter, more reliable protection (Source: SafeHome). The new system uses two cameras mounted on a 180° adjustable arm that work together to give homeowners a wider, more complete, around-the-corner view of what's happening outside their home. One camera captures a 170° broad, panoramic scene, while the other pans, zooms, and tilts 360° to follow movement in real time—providing users with both the full picture as well as important details.
With up to 360° of coverage tracking, the SolarCam T2 Pro helps eliminate blind spots. Whether it's a delivery, a visitor, or unexpected movement, the cameras—powered by AI Agile Lock-Capture—automatically detect, lock, and track activity so homeowners don't miss what matters. On-device AI allows for smart detection to recognize people, vehicles, animals, and repeat visitors, ensuring faster alerts and more meaningful notifications.
aosu SolarCam T2 Pro Key Features
- 3K UHD video monitoring and full color night vision for sharp, detailed footage
- Advanced AI motion detection to intelligently identify relevant events to reduce false alerts and keep notifications meaningful
- Reliable wireless performance designed for stable, long-range connectivity to maintain consistent monitoring across the home
- Weather-resistant construction and IP65 rating to perform reliably in a variety of outdoor conditions
- Solar charging capabilities for reliable power
- Double alarm with powerful spotlights and 120dB dual sirens for multi-point deterrence
- Simple DIY installation and intuitive app control for quick setup and straightforward daily management
- No subscription required with impressive 256GB expandable storage via MicroSD card for extended recording history with optional cloud storage
- Compatible with the aosuBase and aosuCortex for centralized home security
Bundles of the SolarCam T2 Pro with aosuBase or aosuCortex are expected to launch later this year. To learn more about aosu or shop the brand's latest products, visit www.aosulife.com.
About aosu
Since 2021, aosu has been trusted to make homes smarter and families safer through innovative security solutions. Our AI-powered smart home systems combine cutting-edge technology with simple, user-friendly design to make it easier to protect what matters most. We strive to stay at the forefront of home security with a strong customer-centric approach and commitment to R&D. With a global presence, aosu is bringing peace of mind to families worldwide. Learn more at www.aosulife.com.
Media Contact
Andrew Doucette, aosu, 1 978-358-5838, [email protected], https://www.aosulife.com/
SOURCE aosu
Share this article