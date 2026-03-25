aosu Launches SolarCam T2 Pro to Eliminate Blind Spots and Redefine Home Security

With nearly 94 million U.S. households using security systems such as cameras, alarms, or access control tools, the launch of the SolarCam T2 Pro reflects the growing consumer demand for smarter, more reliable protection. Post this

Today, innovative smart home security solutions brand aosu announced the launch of the SolarCam T2 Pro Security Camera, a new home security solution designed to help homeowners see more, worry less, and protect their property with confidence. First revealed at CES 2026, the SolarCam T2 Pro is now available as part of aosu's new Tracking Series starting at $199.99 at aosulife.com and on Amazon.

"The SolarCam T2 Pro reflects aosu's belief that smart security should be both powerful and practical," said Brint Florkowski, Brand Director at aosu. "By combining innovative, intelligent features with DIY installation and easy-to-use interfaces, we're giving families greater control, clarity, and peace of mind from day one. This new camera system delivers breakthrough perimeter protection which is especially important as many gear up for warmer weather and even more outdoor activities."

Greater Coverage for Greater Security

With nearly 94 million U.S. households using security systems such as cameras, alarms, or access control tools, the launch of the SolarCam T2 Pro reflects the growing consumer demand for smarter, more reliable protection (Source: SafeHome). The new system uses two cameras mounted on a 180° adjustable arm that work together to give homeowners a wider, more complete, around-the-corner view of what's happening outside their home. One camera captures a 170° broad, panoramic scene, while the other pans, zooms, and tilts 360° to follow movement in real time—providing users with both the full picture as well as important details.

With up to 360° of coverage tracking, the SolarCam T2 Pro helps eliminate blind spots. Whether it's a delivery, a visitor, or unexpected movement, the cameras—powered by AI Agile Lock-Capture—automatically detect, lock, and track activity so homeowners don't miss what matters. On-device AI allows for smart detection to recognize people, vehicles, animals, and repeat visitors, ensuring faster alerts and more meaningful notifications.

aosu SolarCam T2 Pro Key Features

3K UHD video monitoring and full color night vision for sharp, detailed footage

Advanced AI motion detection to intelligently identify relevant events to reduce false alerts and keep notifications meaningful

Reliable wireless performance designed for stable, long-range connectivity to maintain consistent monitoring across the home

Weather-resistant construction and IP65 rating to perform reliably in a variety of outdoor conditions

Solar charging capabilities for reliable power

Double alarm with powerful spotlights and 120dB dual sirens for multi-point deterrence

Simple DIY installation and intuitive app control for quick setup and straightforward daily management

No subscription required with impressive 256GB expandable storage via MicroSD card for extended recording history with optional cloud storage

Compatible with the aosuBase and aosuCortex for centralized home security

Bundles of the SolarCam T2 Pro with aosuBase or aosuCortex are expected to launch later this year. To learn more about aosu or shop the brand's latest products, visit www.aosulife.com.

About aosu

Since 2021, aosu has been trusted to make homes smarter and families safer through innovative security solutions. Our AI-powered smart home systems combine cutting-edge technology with simple, user-friendly design to make it easier to protect what matters most. We strive to stay at the forefront of home security with a strong customer-centric approach and commitment to R&D. With a global presence, aosu is bringing peace of mind to families worldwide. Learn more at www.aosulife.com.

Media Contact

Andrew Doucette, aosu, 1 978-358-5838, [email protected], https://www.aosulife.com/

SOURCE aosu