AOSU LIFE Finalizes Acquisition of AOSU Brand from Glazero

DOVER, Del., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AOSU LIFE has finalized the acquisition of the innovative smart home security solutions brand AOSU from Glazero.

Effective immediately, the AOSU brand and associated businesses will now be operated under the ownership of AOSU LIFE, bringing together the global smart device and service business under one roof.

The move marks an exciting new chapter for AOSU, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and global growth in the smart technology space.

For more information about AOSU LIFE and future developments, please visitaosulife.com.

About AOSU

Since 2021, AOSU has been trusted to make homes smarter and families safer through innovative security solutions. Our AI-powered smart home systems combine cutting-edge technology with simple, user-friendly design to make it easier to protect what matters most. We strive to stay at the forefront of home security with a strong customer-centric approach and commitment to R&D. With a global presence, AOSU is bringing peace of mind to families worldwide. Learn more at www.aosulife.com.

