aosu Makes a Splash in The Home Security Market With New Innovations

We're constantly innovating to meet the needs of today's consumer. We recognize it's a crowded industry and we're proud to be leading the way with cutting-edge products that are not only high-quality and high-tech but easy to use and affordable. Post this

aosu's solar security cameras are being recognized. At CES 2025, the brand won a TWICE Picks Award for its SolarCam D1 Classic Kit. aosu is already continuing that momentum as it expands the product line with improved technology and expanded features.

The SolarCam P1 SE System, released in October 2024, is an easy-to-install 2- or 4-piece solar security camera kit featuring:

Multi-camera sync to automatically track events across multiple cameras

2K FHD color night vision that provides 50% clearer night vision

FHD color night vision that provides 50% clearer night vision Smart alerts and integrated alarms for instant notification of detected movements and sirens/spotlights to deter intruders

32GB of local storage, meaning a cloud subscription is completely optional

Integrated solar panels to power your cameras for uninterrupted surveillance

In December, aosu launched the SolarCam P1 Max with similar—and upgraded—features to the P1 SE. For those looking for even greater smart capabilities, the P1 Max takes it to the next level with new AI-powered monitoring for:

AI precision recognition and detection to identify people, pets, and vehicles

Smart fence and wall monitoring with FencerDefencer

Parking protection to automatically detect and monitor vehicles in your driveway

aosu isn't stopping there as it continues to develop industry-leading solutions. This spring, the brand will launch its HomeCortex, the smartest solution for centralized home security with advanced AI capabilities, cloud integration, extensive local storage, and more. Enhancing the home security setup, the HomeCortex will seamlessly unify cameras, including the P1 Max, providing comprehensive home protection with real-time monitoring, intelligent event tracking, effortless control, and comprehensive security reports all in one powerful system.

To learn more about aosu or shop the brand's latest products, visit www.aosulife.com.

About aosu

Since 2021, aosu has been trusted to make homes smarter and families safer through innovative security solutions. Our AI-powered smart home systems combine cutting-edge technology with simple, user-friendly design to make it easier to protect what matters most. We strive to stay at the forefront of home security with a strong customer-centric approach and commitment to R&D. With a global presence, aosu is bringing peace of mind to families worldwide. Learn more at www.aosulife.com.

Media Contact

Brint Florkowski, aosu, 86 3307068015, [email protected], https://www.aosulife.com/

SOURCE aosu