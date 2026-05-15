A&P Mechanic Institute Solidifies Position as Best A&P School in Florida Through Partnership With Purdue Global and Endeavor Air

A&P Mechanic Institute partners with Purdue Global and Endeavor Air for streamlined education into A&P careers, effectively positioning themselves as one of the best A&P schools in Florida.

LAKELAND, Fla., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A&P Mechanic Institute, an FAA-approved Part 147 aircraft maintenance school, recently announced significant agreements with Purdue Global and Endeavor Air. These partnerships create streamlined pathways to a bachelor's degree and receive guaranteed interview opportunities, further solidifying the institute's reputation as one of the best A&P schools in Florida.

What Educational Advantages Does the Purdue Global Partnership Offer?

A&P Mechanic Institute's agreement with Purdue Global allows graduates to transfer up to 77 credits toward an undergraduate degree, enabling students to acquire a bachelor's degree faster and continue building a career in aviation repair.

The alliance aims to improve students' long-term job prospects, as many leadership and management positions in the aviation industry require applicants with bachelor's degrees.

In addition to the expedited degree paths, students and their immediate family members may also qualify for 20% tuition savings on undergraduate programs and 14% on graduate programs.

How Does the Endeavor Air Partnership Create Job Opportunities?

A&P Mechanic Institute's Aviation Maintenance Pathway (AMP) agreement with Endeavor Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Air Lines, is intended to provide students with a more direct path into the field, with enhanced recruiting opportunities and industry connections.

This enables eligible students to secure early interview opportunities and conditional employment offers before graduation, providing a head start in building momentum toward careers in aviation maintenance.

The collaboration also offers a $1,000 AMP Partner School award for graduates who get work as new technicians with Endeavor Air within 90 days of graduation.

Why Is A&P Mechanic Institute a Top Choice for Aviation Maintenance Training?

A&P Mechanic Institute also continues to be a leader in accelerated FAA-approved training programs and industry-focused instruction and hands-on learning environment, in addition to creating new educational and career opportunities through its collaborations. This academy offers students practical experience and real industry exposure to prepare them for long-term success in aircraft repair.

Accelerated, hands-on training: Students can earn FAA-certified training in as few as 15 months, working with real aircraft and professional gear.

Affordable pathways: The institute provides a less costly alternative to typical four-year degree programs, with flexible day and night classes and accessible funding.

Experienced instruction: Students study from certified A&P mechanics with substantial real-world expertise in the aviation sector.

Guaranteed interview opportunities: Through collaborations and national industry connections, students have guaranteed interview chances with partner airlines and aviation firms.

Frequently Asked Questions

Find answers to your questions about A&P Mechanic Institute's accelerated training, partnerships and career pathways.

What are the best A&P schools in Florida?

A&P Mechanic Institute stands out as one of the best A&P schools for its accelerated FAA-approved training, hands-on instruction, airline partnerships, and pathways to higher education and aviation careers.

What makes the A&P Mechanic Institute different from other schools?

A&P Mechanic Institute offers fast, FAA-approved training, real-world experience and direct ties with Purdue Global and Endeavor Air that help further education and career development.

Do I need prior experience to enroll?

No experience is required. However, applicants must have a high school diploma or GED and be eligible for admission to the institution.

About A&P Mechanic Institute

A&P Mechanic Institute is an FAA-approved Part 147 aviation maintenance school based in Lakeland, Florida. The institute provides accelerated training programs for students pursuing General, Airframe and Powerplant certifications and careers in the aviation industry.

Media Contact

John Detrick, https://aandpmechanicinstitute.com/, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://aandpmechanicinstitute.com/

SOURCE A&P Mechanic Institute