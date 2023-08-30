APAC Leaders in Executive Search and Leadership Consulting Recognized for Highest Standards in the Profession

AESC presents awards to members from Andrews Partnership, Fisher Leadership and Watermark Search International

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants‥(AESC) presented four awards to AESC members in APAC who exemplify the highest standards in our profession. ‥

KAN HEI CHING CECILIA: AESC EXCELLENCE IN EXECUTIVE RESEARCH AWARD

The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants‥(AESC) presented Kan Hei Ching Cecilia, Researcher at Andrews Partnership, with the AESC Excellence in Executive Research Award for demonstrated research leadership. This award honors an AESC Member (Researcher or Associate) who has demonstrated an outstanding contribution in executive research and reinforces AESC's commitment to the highest professional standards by representing themselves and their firm in a highly professional and ethical manner.

Andrews Partnership Managing Partner Katrina Andrews says, "Cecilia, as our 'Centre of Excellence' has delivered and maintains an eagle eye and incredibly high standards on the production of client reports, long and short lists, CVs, and detailed candidate profiles. Her work has transformed Andrews Partnership's delivery of mandates. She is a constant support and an integral part of the team."

Cecilia leads research for Andrews Partnership in Hong Kong, supporting senior consultants to deliver regional and global placements across Asia Pacific for international companies. She is committed to forming a deep understanding of the roles Andrews Partnership are working on, a creative approach to identifying and contacting candidates in the market, and a persistence to high delivery and excellent standards.

"In a busy and demanding environment where our client work requires high attention to detail, Cecilia is always ready to support and drive searches forward," says one colleague. "She brings a positivity to the office as well as maintaining a professional maturity that supports those around her."

Committed to diversity and inclusion, Cecilia builds shortlists that are truly diverse, crossing gender, ages, races and backgrounds. Due in part to Cecilia's efforts, Andrews Partnerships has placed women in over 60% of roles within the last 12 months. The firm has also had strength in appointing homegrown talent.

One of her peers comments, "Cecilia has since day one gone all the way to ensure all our searches are done with integrity and with DEI in mind. Her passion to maintain high standards in every process of the search including research, sourcing and candidate/client engagement has delivered exceptionally positive results for our clients. It has also spurred her colleagues to follow through on the same path with her support."

She also ensures information integrity for all stakeholders. Cecilia enhanced candidate privacy by implementing stronger internal mechanisms around data security and confidentiality.

"She often updates us on search techniques, other ways to find candidates and recently has been promoting the idea of seeking out new technology to make our search process more efficient and timely," explained one colleague.

Prior to joining Andrews Partnership, Cecilia forged her career within financial services, with over six years dedicated to research, operations, training and marketing before moving into an event agency. With a passion for working in a client-facing environment, Cecilia harnessed her skills to deliver the operations behind the events for big businesses within the financial sector. She received a degree in journalism and communications from Chu Hai College of Higher Education.

Karen Greenbaum, AESC President & CEO, commented: "Kan Hei Ching Cecilia represents excellence in executive research, with her innovative outlook and leadership acumen. It is a privilege to recognize her with AESC's Excellence in Executive Research Award."‥‥‥

KATE WHEELER: AESC COMMITMENT TO THE COMMUNITY AWARD

The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC) recognized Kate Wheeler, Partner, Social Impact Sector at Fisher Leadership, with the AESC Commitment to the Community Award for her high impact service. This award recognizes an individual who combines excellence in executive search or leadership consulting with a strong commitment to community service and volunteerism toward charitable causes.

"My work in the social impact sector over the past decade is close to my heart," said Kate. "I see the incredible effort contributed by so many leaders that I work with, and I have absolute respect for the organizations we support. It's honestly a privilege to work with the very best of humanity."

Kate founded and now leads the Fisher Leadership Social Impact practice, which partners with over 300 organizations and places more than 360 leaders into high-impact roles.

Kate's work exclusively serves vulnerable communities, specifically board and executive impact across several areas, including mental health (Beyond Blue, Headspace, Department of Premier and Cabinet), Indigenous affairs (NSW Aboriginal and Land Council CEO, Commissioner for Aboriginal Children and Young People), disability (Guide Dogs Victoria, The Disability Trust), domestic violence (Our Watch, RESPECT VIC), child protection (Oxfam, Department of Justice and Community Safety) homelessness (Housing First, Haven; Homesafe), microfinance (Grameen Australia) medical research (Cancer Council, Movember) and many historically underserviced regional councils and nonprofits. Kate is renowned for going above and beyond in her commitment to community, with 100% of her executive search work involving pro bono services across the charity, not-for-profit and social impact sectors.

"Kate Wheeler is a high calibre individual who has gone above and beyond during her decade of work as an executive search consultant in the social impact sector," says one colleague. "Kate takes the time to understand complex issues faced by organizations and creates a collaborative approach to problem-solving, resulting in recalibrating and sometimes pivoting on search strategy for the benefit of the client."

Kate has contributed to the growth of the profession by shifting her executive search methodology from a linear placement process to a systemic focus, involving the comprehensive mapping of issues through a multi-dimensional diversity leadership lens.

Kate's use of psychometric studies allow her to advise boards on diversity gaps and support selection with coaching, transition, and leadership development components. Two distinct contributions to this process shift include:

Kate's support of the evolution and uptake of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) via systemic leadership solutions within the NDIS body itself, across a myriad of NDIS services, and the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission.

Kate's amplification of Indigenous leadership in Australia with over 30 senior Indigenous appointments including two Indigenous Commissioners, the CEO of Australia's largest land rights and Native Title organization, additional executive appointments at the NSW Aboriginal Land Council, and the Commissioner for Aboriginal Children and Young People.

Haven Home Safe CEO Andrew Cairns describes another situation in which Kate offered ample support. "At a time of unprecedented need for disadvantaged housing and corresponding government investment, Kate stepped up to help lead a significant project to attract multiple new positions to enable heightened service delivery for the community," he says. "The community housing sector can be challenging due to the lack of high remuneration opportunities. Kate went above and beyond in engaging prospective candidates to help them understand the importance and potential of the roles while concurrently redesigning the EVP with Haven."

Prior to joining Fisher Leadership in 2010, Kate spent over 14 years working in executive search on a national and international basis. Kate has appointed scores of executives at the most senior levels, including CEO, Executive Directors, General Managers and a range of specialty areas. Kate holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Psychology) from RMIT University and has pursued further studies in Business – Human Resource Management.

JACINTA WHELAN & CAROLINE MCAULIFFE: AWARD OF EXCELLENCE

The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants‥(AESC) presented two Australia-based partners at Watermark Search International with the Award of Excellence for their joint impact on the profession. Jacinta Whelan, Lead Partner, and Caroline McAuliffe, Senior Partner, have made remarkable contributions to the profession through their pioneering of the Interim Executive market in Australia.

The AESC Award of Excellence honors individuals at the height of their careers who have made significant, outstanding contributions to the executive search and leadership consulting profession. Since 2000, this award has been given to recipients who promote AESC's commitment to the highest professional standards through its Code of Professional Practice at their firm and within the profession.‥‥

"We are delighted the AESC has awarded Caroline McAuliffe and Jacinta Whelan this prestigious award," said Watermark Search International in a statement. "They have been at the forefront of our industry for many years. It is a testament to their unwavering commitment to change the talent landscape. They both live and breathe the values of Watermark Search and we are proud their passion has been recognised by our Industry. Whilst they have made a significant impact on the landscape, we know the best is yet to come. Congratulations to you both."

Karen Greenbaum, AESC President & CEO, commented: "Jacinta Whelan and Caroline McAuliffe represent excellence in executive search and leadership consulting, with their passion and efforts to grow the Interim Executive market in Australia. It is a privilege to recognize them with AESC's Award of Excellence."‥

Although "Interim Executive" is a relatively new concept in Australia, Whelan and McAuliffe have promoted it from the start, enthusiastically spreading the word and educating clients and candidates on this fast-moving and rapidly growing market. The two have spoken at numerous events held by organizations such as BlueSteps, Directioneering, RiseSmart, Advisory Board Centre, Advance.org and The Longevity Revolution Forum, to educate the market on Interim Executives.

The pair create Watermark's Annual Interim Executive Survey, Australia's pre-eminent data on the Interim Executive marketplace, each year. They are also co-authors of "The Rise of the Interim Executive, A Guide to Navigating your Success," a book that provides insights, guidance, tips, and case studies to help executives proactively explore if being an Interim Executive is right for them.

"Writing this book highlights how passionate Jacinta and Caroline are about Interim Executive and their love for both educating and helping people work this way," said Watermark Search International Managing Partner David Evans. "This passion comes across every single day in their approach to assignments, clients, candidates and colleagues."‥‥

As the lead partner for Watermark Melbourne, Whelan focuses on Interim Executive appointments in both public and private sectors for C-suite roles. She has more than 25 years of experience starting and leading Interim businesses in Hong Kong, New York, and Australia. Whelan also advises corporates and governments and is regularly asked to work with Boards and business leaders looking to stay abreast of the way organizations are engaging executive talent. She has a BA Bus, is a GAICD (2008), and is a Harvard Business School Alumni (2018).

As a founding, Senior Partner of the Watermark Interim Executive practice since 2011, McAuliffe leads the Interim Executive team in Sydney, deploying numerous C-suite Interim Executives, with deep functional and leadership experience, into a diverse range of organizations, across several industry sectors. She has over 25 years of broad commercial experience working closely with executive teams of large corporate international businesses in the UK and Australia. McAuliffe is currently completing a bachelor's degree in social sciences (Psychology) through Swinburne University and has a Post Graduate Certificate in Career Education and Development through RMIT University. Caroline has completed an Advanced Professional Development Certificate in Executive Coaching from the Institute of Coaching and Consulting Psychology, Sydney.

