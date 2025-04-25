APAMAN Group Begins Full-Scale Rollout of Impress AI Marketing Video Generator

"This technology empowers our agents to generate high-impact walkthrough videos—without any ad spend—dramatically increasing leads, speeding up closings, and boosting revenue." — Koji Omura, President & CEO, APAMAN Group. Post this

Rapid Rollout: APAMAN Group kicks off at 42 stores today, targeting 360 locations within one year.

Smart Automation: Impress AI's proprietary object‑recognition model automatically detects key property features - from kitchen fixtures and laundry areas to flooring and architectural details - in smartphone‑shot walkthrough clips, with no specialized hardware or apps required.

End‑to‑End Video Production in Minutes: Agents simply upload raw video and basic listing data; Impress AI instantly delivers polished social‑media‑ready videos (captions, voiceover, color correction, and platform‑specific formatting for Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts).

Proven Engagement: Early deployments have driven over 10 million monthly views from a single social‑media account - entirely organically.

Growth Objectives: High engagement in social media will drive a significant uplift in lead volume and close rates, while cutting manual editing time

"As we accelerate digital transformation in real‑estate marketing, adopting Impress AI has been a game‑changer," said Koji Omura, President & CEO of APAMAN Group. "This technology empowers our agents to generate high‑impact walkthrough videos - without any ad spend - dramatically increasing leads, speeding up closings, and boosting revenue." By integrating Impress AI, APAMAN agents can now tap into a vastly larger pool of prospective tenants organically, while saving thousands of staff hours previously devoted to manual video production.

"Impress AI marks a new era where rich, engaging video content can be produced with minimal human effort," said Mariko Tokioka, Founder & CEO of Impress AI. "Our unique AI engine not only identifies every room detail but also optimizes content for social‑media virality—helping any real‑estate or consumer‑brand to attract more customers and drive measurable business growth."

