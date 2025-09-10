Apartment Ventures (AV) Expands into the Mountain West via a Strategic Partnership with Westgrove Partners (WGP)

Our investors, brokers, and lenders are the relationships that keep us driving forward. Post this

Included in these is AV's successful entrance to the Western Mountain states in partnership with WGP. Thanks to careful observation and patience for the right opportunity, AV was able to identify an acquisition that met their strict quality metrics. The firm served as the limited partner in the off-market acquisition, a role made possible through their patience and dedication to fostering and strengthening strategic relationships.

"We are thrilled to continue building on our successful partnership with Apartment Ventures," says Christian Meier, Co-Founder and Managing Principal of WGP. "Westgrove is committed to identifying and executing opportunities in high-growth markets like Boise and this latest acquisition reflects a shared vision with Apartment Ventures for strategic expansion across the Mountain West."

Expanding into new markets is just one of the ways Apartment Ventures continues to respond to and prioritize investors' goals across their decision-making and performance. "We're strategic about the people we partner with, and we're thoughtful about why we do it," says Principal and COO Kari Wilfong. "Our investors, brokers, and lenders are the relationships that keep us driving forward. By partnering with WGP for the Boise acquisition, we've extended that core value into a new market."

Apartment Ventures focuses on responsible, reliable returns through intelligent strategies and experience in multifamily investment markets, focused in Southern California, Arizona, and Nevada.

