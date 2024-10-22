Apcela Announces Acquisition of SmartSky ATG Network to Revolutionize Aviation Connectivity

"With SmartSky's innovative air-to-ground technology, we can now extend advanced networking and application acceleration capabilities to the skies, ensuring passengers, crew, and operations teams benefit from the same level of performance they experience on the ground." Mark Casey, CEO, Apcela Post this

As the demand for seamless, secure, and high-speed connectivity continues to grow, particularly in the aviation industry, this combination is poised to deliver enhanced performance for business and commercial aviation. SmartSky's advanced air-to-ground (ATG) network, which provides private, low-latency access to aircraft, will leverage Apcela's expertise in accelerating and securing mission-critical networks and applications around the world.

Mark Casey, CEO of Apcela, commented, "The acquisition of the SmartSky ATG Network is a game-changer. With SmartSky's innovative air-to-ground technology, we can now extend advanced networking and application acceleration capabilities to the skies, ensuring passengers, crew, and operations teams benefit from the same level of performance they experience on the ground. Together, and with our partners, we'll redefine in-flight connectivity and set a new standard for the aviation industry."

SmartSky Networks has built a reputation for delivering next-generation in-flight connectivity that combines high-speed connectivity with unparalleled security. By integrating SmartSky's capabilities and Apcela's advanced networking platforms, Apcela will launch a new aviation centric business that will provide unmatched performance and security, ensuring that airlines, corporate jet fleets, and other operators have access to fast, secure, and scalable solutions in real-time, anywhere.

Mike Dodson, former Chief Network Officer of SmartSky Networks, and President of the new aviation business unit added, "We are thrilled to join with Apcela to take the SmartSky network to the next level. Apcela's global reach and networking expertise are the perfect complements to our cutting-edge in-flight connectivity solutions. This partnership will accelerate innovation in in-flight connectivity and offer customers an unparalleled connected experience."

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals which are expected to be completed by the end of the year The new business will operate as an independent unit, combining key personnel from SmartSky's organization with Apcela's leadership, and personnel contributed from key partners. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Apcela

Apcela provides specialized, high-performance networks that accelerate and secure business-critical applications around the world. Its global platform delivers lower latency, greater reliability, and faster access to applications across legacy, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Apcela's services power some of the largest organizations in the world, including leaders in finance, healthcare, biopharma, aerospace and defense, and government.

About SmartSky Networks

SmartSky Networks was transforming the in-flight connectivity experience with its innovative air-to-ground (ATG) technology. The company's network provided reliable, high-speed connectivity that enhanced communication, security, and operations for aircraft operators and crew. SmartSky's patented technology delivers ultra-low latency and secure connections, setting a new standard in aviation connectivity.

Connect with us on Twitter #GoFaster or LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Ann Milbauer, Apcela, 1 7037886633, [email protected], www.apcela.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Apcela