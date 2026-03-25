Apcela ATG to Promote Expansion of Sign and Fly™ Financing and Dealer Marketing Support at AEA Dallas

Program extends dealer financing for avionics and interior upgrades alongside Wi-Fi modernization, while field marketing events extend outreach to charter operators nationwide

DALLAS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apcela ATG will highlight an expanded Sign & Fly™ financing program and enhanced field marketing support for its top-tier Premier Dealers at the Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA) Convention in Dallas this week.

The expanded Sign & Fly program adds new dealer financing options for related avionics and interior upgrades alongside in-flight Wi-Fi installations. Apcela's Xtreme Xperience 2026 Tour events are part of a broader go-to-market effort to educate charter operators and other aviation customers on the value of in-flight connectivity upgrades.

The initiatives are designed to help Premier Dealers generate demand by pairing customer education, aircraft modernization programs, and flexible financing with high-touch sales engagement. The expanded support is intended to help Premier Dealers generate demand, increase qualified opportunities, and simplify the path to installation for operators seeking high-performance broadband connectivity in the air.

"AEA Dallas is a great venue for us to showcase how Apcela is helping our dealers bring more value to the market," said Mark Casey, CEO of Apcela. "By expanding Sign & Fly to support avionics and interior work alongside connectivity, and by investing further in our Premier Dealers, we're making it easier for operators to move forward with meaningful aircraft upgrades."

Among the customers and dealers Apcela will spotlight this week, ENG Aviation recently leveraged Sign & Fly as part of a complete paint and interior refurbishment of two Cessna Citation Excels with Apcela ATG Premier Dealer Elliott Aviation. For ENG the financing structure removed a major barrier to upgrading its in-flight connectivity.

"Apcela's Sign & Fly™ financing covered the full cost of the ONE ATG system and installation, which made the Wi-Fi upgrade a no-brainer," said Steve Hofmann, President of ENG Aviation. "When you can fold that into a broader aircraft project without a major upfront expense, it is an easy decision."

Apcela will also showcase its Xtreme Xperience Tour 2026, co-marketed with its highest-level Premier Dealers, as part of a broader market education effort focused on charter operators and other customers evaluating connectivity upgrades. Apcela, in partnership with Xtreme Xperience, offers turnkey events where attendees drive Porsches, Lamborghinis, and Ferraris on racetracks nationwide. With 55 tour stops across 35 cities these events help to engage prospects, strengthen relationships, and create memorable customer experiences. Apcela is co-sponsoring these events for its Premier Dealers to create high-touch opportunities for engaging prospects and building awareness around next-generation in-flight connectivity.

At AEA Dallas, Apcela will meet with dealers, avionics professionals, and operators to discuss financing availability, dealer program participation, and the benefits of combining connectivity, avionics and cabin improvements into a coordinated upgrade plan. Visit Apcela ATG at AEA Dallas Booth 921.

Media Contact

Mark Casey, Apcela, 1 7036086903, [email protected], www.apcela.com

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SOURCE Apcela