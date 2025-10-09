Apcela Completes ATG Network Upgrades for Faster, More Secure WiFi

"This network upgrade represents a leap forward in our vision to deliver a home broadband like experience for private jet travelers, along with the reliability, performance, and security corporate operators demand" - Mark Casey, CEO, Apcela Post this

"This network upgrade represents a leap forward in our vision to deliver a home broadband like experience for private jet travelers, along with the reliability, performance, and security corporate operators demand," said Mark Casey, CEO of Apcela. "By combining Apcela's high-performance networking capabilities with the advanced ATG technologies acquired from SmartSky, we're delivering the most advanced in-flight connectivity experience available—fast, secure, and application-aware."

The upgraded ATG network is now supporting all former SmartSky customers, while new deployments are underway across charter management fleets and corporate operators. Users are reporting strong system performance and are excited to be flying with these next generation ATG technologies again.

Mike Dodson, CTO for Apcela ATG, and former SmartSky Chief Network Officer, added, "Our ability to seamlessly onboard former SmartSky customers alongside net new deployments, demonstrates the stability and scalability of the upgraded network and our enhanced deployment capabilities. We're thrilled to see aircraft connecting to the new platform and experiencing performance that rivals users' terrestrial broadband experience."

Apcela has closed out its beta launch program to new customers, with plans to launch exciting new customer and dealer incentives at the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) happening October 14-16 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Additional announcements regarding dealer and installation programs, incentives, and new customers are planned for the event. Attendees, fleet operators, and prospective dealers are encouraged to visit Apcela at Booth 550, where the company will have several preferred dealers and fleet operators co-exhibiting on site.

About Apcela

Apcela provides mission-specific, high-performance networks that accelerate and secure business-critical applications around the world. Its global platform delivers lower latency, greater reliability, and faster access to applications across legacy, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Apcela's services power some of the largest organizations in the world, including leaders in finance, healthcare, biopharma, defense and aerospace, and government.

