Apcela Launches New ATG Dealer Network, Announces Sign and Fly™ Incentives, Rebates, and Financing Programs

Preferred Dealers and Operators to Co-Exhibit with Apcela at NBAA-BACE 2025, Showcasing Next-Generation Air-to-Ground Broadband Connectivity

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apcela, a global operator of high-performance, mission-specific networks, today announced the launch of its new ATG Dealer Network alongside the introduction of new Sign and Fly™ incentives, rebates, and low-interest rate financing programs designed to make upgrading in-flight connectivity easier and more affordable than ever for business aircraft operators.

These initiatives streamline the installation process, eliminate upfront upgrade costs, and accelerate the transition to Apcela's next-generation broadband Air-to-Ground (ATG) connectivity solutions. Qualified customers can take advantage of exclusive Sign and Fly™ incentives, rebates, and tailored financing options through participating authorized dealers.

"We're removing the financial and logistical barriers that have historically slowed the adoption of next-generation inflight connectivity," said Mark Casey, CEO of Apcela. "With our new dealer network and Sign and Fly™ programs, operators can now upgrade to high-speed ATG broadband with no compromise on performance, cost, or convenience."

Apcela also announced that its Preferred Dealers—Altus Aerospace, Brunswick Aviation Services, and Davinci Jet Services—will co-exhibit with Apcela in Booth #550 during the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), taking place October 14–16 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Both Altus Aerospace and Davinci Jet Services currently support their in-house fleets which are operating Apcela ONE and DUAL ATG systems flying on Learjet, Citation, King Air, and Pilatus aircraft. Apcela also has new ONE ATG installations underway with both Altus and Brunswick outfitting two new customers operating fleets of Hawkers and Learjets respectively.

Eric Legvold, CEO of Davinci Jets, said, "Our clients demand the same speed and reliability in the air that they enjoy on the ground. Apcela's next-generation ATG technology delivers exactly that — streaming, communications, and real-time data without interruption and at a tremendous value. From an installation and operations standpoint, it's a seamless solution that is significantly enhancing our fleet's performance and customer experience."

Attendees, operators, and prospective dealers are invited to visit Booth #550 to learn more about the Sign and Fly programs and incentives. Apcela's dealers and operators will be on hand to share their experiences installing and operating this next-generation broadband ATG technology. You can also visit Apcela online via the NBAA BACE directory at https://apce.la/NBAA for an overview of programs and incentives.

Kunal Thakkar, VP of ATG Market Development, commented, "Our dealer partners are the cornerstone of Apcela's expansion into business aviation. They bring unmatched expertise in installation, integration, and customer support—ensuring every operator can experience true broadband performance in the air."

With these new programs and partnerships, alongside a growing backlog of new installations across key partners and customers, Apcela continues to advance its mission of redefining airborne connectivity by combining innovative ATG technology with enterprise-grade networking performance.

Apcela provides mission-specific, high-performance networks that accelerate and secure business-critical applications around the world. Its global platform delivers lower latency, greater reliability, and faster access to applications across legacy, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Apcela's services power some of the largest organizations in the world, including leaders in finance, healthcare, biopharma, defense and aerospace, and government.

