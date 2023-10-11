APDA'S ParkinSex Triumphs With Three Prestigious Industry Awards; Celebrated for Redefining & Rebuilding Intimacy for People With Parkinson's

"We created ParkinSex to help people with PD rekindle that special connection and find new ways to revive intimacy, and to have it honored and celebrated in this way is so rewarding." -- Leslie A. Chambers, President & CEO, APDA Tweet this

APDA's ParkinSex took home the following MM+M awards:

Titanium "Best in Show"

Gold; Best Use of Customer Experience Marketing Award

Gold; Best Use of Film or Video Award

"We could not be more proud of ParkinSex," states Leslie A. Chambers, President & CEO, APDA. "We know that intimacy can play a significant role in quality of life, yet the challenges of Parkinson's can often result in intimacy and connection getting left behind. We created ParkinSex to help people with PD rekindle that special connection and find new ways to revive intimacy, and to have it honored and celebrated in this way is so rewarding." She adds "This project would not have been possible without the dedication and creativity of the Havas Health Plus team – we are so thankful for their commitment to ParkinSex."

Parkinson's has a high rate of sexual dysfunction which can cause partners to grow apart physically and emotionally. Symptoms like tremor, rigidity, and fatigue can reinforce this growing distance. To help provide nonclinical strategies for people living with Parkinson's, APDA's ParkinSex is a guide to intimacy meant to help people with Parkinson's and their partners deepen their connections and improve sexual wellness, which has been linked to overall health and well-being. APDA's ParkinSex is a kit that includes stimulating items and a book on how to put them into practice. Together, they specifically address the physical and emotional needs of people with Parkinson's. A digital video booklet and downloadable PDF are also available at any time. Due to tremendous popularity, quantities of the ParkinSex kit (which is shipped to your home free of charge) are limited. When necessary, a waitlist is available.

"We have always known that ParkinSex is something special, but it is exciting and validating for it to win these awards," states Rebecca Gilbert, MD, PhD, Chief Mission Officer, APDA. "As a movement disorders specialist, I know that sexual dysfunction can be difficult to bring up with a health care provider. When it is discussed, people will describe how they miss the intimate connection they used to have with their partner and explain how their PD has put a damper on their sex life. ParkinSex allows people to explore the topic in the comfort of their own home, on their own time, and get some practical ideas that will hopefully increase their quality of life."

To learn more about APDA's ParkinSex and the many resources and programs APDA provides, visit http://www.apdaparkinson.org.

About the American Parkinson Disease Association:

The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is a nationwide grassroots network dedicated to fighting Parkinson's disease (PD) and works tirelessly to help the approximately one million people in the United States with PD live life to the fullest in the face of this chronic, neurological disorder. Founded in 1961, APDA has raised and invested more than $252 million to provide outstanding patient services and educational programs, elevate public awareness about the disease, and support research designed to unlock the mysteries of PD and ultimately put an end to this disease. To join us in the fight against Parkinson's disease and to learn more about the support APDA provides nationally through our network of Chapters and Information & Referral (I&R) Centers, as well as their national Research Program and Centers for Advanced Research, please visit http://www.apdaparkinson.org.

About Havas Health & You:

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Red Havas and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. The network's approach is centered around Human Purpose and has the talent, tenacity, and technology that health companies, brands and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, go to http://www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

